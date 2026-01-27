Steve Kerr says immigration should be addressed by Congress, claims feds 'taking 5-year-old kindergartners'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Golden State Warriors spent the weekend in Minneapolis, playing two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves (they split the weekend series).

The first meeting between the two was postponed from Saturday to Sunday after a fatal shooting by a Border Patrol agent that killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti. The NBA cited the "safety and security of the Minneapolis community."

It was the second death attributed to immigration enforcement in the city this month, as Renee Good, also 37, was killed.

Kerr called Good's death "murder" earlier this month, and after Monday night's game against the T-Wolves, Kerr was outspoken again amid the "really bizarre few days" in Minnesota.

"We have a lot of empathy for the people here. We’re really hopeful that the protests here and nationwide will lead to a much better solution for immigration," Kerr said.

He then criticized the agents' actions.

"It’s not like they're rooting out violent criminals, they’re taking 5-year-old kindergartners and U.S. citizens and detaining people. Immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed, but it needs to be addressed by Congress legislatively, not by military force in the streets, pulling people from their homes," Kerr said.

The Timberwolves held moments of silence after both Good's and Pretti's deaths.

Anti-ICE protests occurred outside of Sunday's game between Golden State and Minnesota.

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Sunday as well.

"Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent," the union said. "Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.

"The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all. The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community."

