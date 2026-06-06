Vegas Golden Knights bust out the concession stand big guns for Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is the biggest stage the NHL has to offer, and the Vegas Golden Knights are no strangers to it, having made it three times in a franchise history that is only nine seasons long.

So, like the Stanley Cup Final vets they are, they know it's a perfect time to call in the big dogs, even at the T-Mobile Arena concession stands.

And honestly, it's a lineup that doesn't look like something you'd find at a game.

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I mean, look at this:

Let's start with an absolute headliner, and that is the lobster poutine.

First of all, U.S.-Canadian relations may be a little strained these days, but damn it, those Great White Northerners know how to whip up one hell of a plate of poutine.

Now, in Vegas, they're gussying it up with seasoned waffle fries, garlic-poached lobster, crispy cheese curds and lobster gravy, which sounds weird, but could just be lobster bisque.

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I'd be lying if I said I didn't take a peek at flights to Sin City for Game 4...

But if that wasn't classy enough for you, try the "Forged in Gold" Surf and Turf Loaded Potato on for size. It's a twice-baked potato with our old friend, butter-poached lobster, some filet mignon, and Mâitre d’ Butter, topped off with a Golden Knights sword... because, Vegas.

Tough to go back to nachos with plastic cheese after that, huh?

But if you still have room for dessert, you can try out the Top of the Mountain, which looks so nice, it would serve as a good reception centerpiece after an Elvis impersonator-officiated wedding.

It's a pastry filled with mascarpone cream, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, and then to make it worth your while, they slather it with caramel and raspberry sauce.

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Un. Real.

This is a Stanley Cup Final between two franchises that bring it at the concession stands. We've seen what Vegas has done, but Carolina has made a name for itself with innovations like the beer stick and the beer skate.