ESPN star Stephen A Smith makes Trump warning after FBI's illegal gambling probe nets NBA figures

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith offered a warning about President Donald Trump after dozens of people, including three NBA figures were arrested in a widespread FBI illegal gambling probe.

Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and retired NBA player Damon Jones were among those arrested in the investigation which spanned two separate operations.

Smith offered his opinion on the arrests on ESPN’s "First Take" on Thursday.

"You know what world we’re living in in terms of politics. How many times with one incident after another? Trump is coming," Smith said. "He’s coming. I’m going to say it on national television again. … Remember, Trump has a long, long history connected to the world of sports because he had those casinos. Where do you think those folks were coming half the time? I’m not talking about the individuals. I’m talking about the culture. …

"Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list. Because when you got all of these protesters that have been going out there and people who have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming. He’s coming. And I’ve been saying it for a long time. To me, this is the latest nugget of evidence that we’re talking about right here. It’s not to question the legitimacy of the case – we don’t know. But anybody that’s been around him. Anybody that has talked to him. Anybody that has seen his reactions from the sports leagues and the positions that people have taken, they are not surprised at what’s going on today."

HOW CHAUNCEY BILLUPS, DAMON JONES WERE ALLEGEDLY USED TO COERCE VICTIMS INTO ILLEGAL POKER GAMES

Smith said athletes have gotten in trouble with law enforcement before, but he hasn’t seen the FBI director get involved or hold a press conference about investigations.

"It’s not coincidental. It’s not an accident. It’s a statement. And it’s a warning that more is coming and that’s what they’re saying here. … In (Trump’s) eyes, folks tried to throw him in jail. In his eyes, he’s innocent and they tried to put me behind bars. ‘I’m getting everybody.’ He’s not playing."

Smith added that he’s spoken to people among the major sports leagues and they told him that this scandal is "just the tip of the iceberg."

The NBA placed Billups and Rozier on immediate leave of absence.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the league said. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."