Cadillac F1 team's new motorhome is so nice, it was worth demolishing an elementary school

The streets of Monaco are practically synonymous with Formula 1, and while they've been making it work for decades, there's not a ton of extra space.

So, when you need to add an additional team — which means gaining space for their motorhome, hospitality areas and garages — you need to make some space.

And what was the answer? Bulldoze an elementary school. What else were they supposed to do?

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Hey, before you flip out, just remember that every kid's dream is to see their school getting bulldozed. Having it replaced with maybe the nicest motorhome F1 has ever seen is just the icing on the cake.

It had never really dawned on me that adding Cadillac to the Formula 1 grid would require some serious construction — and destruction — at certain tracks, and Monaco was one of them.

According to F1 photographer Kym Illman, work on demolishing a school and a kindergarten started the day after last year's race ended.

Which I kind of dig. I'm not pro-bulldozing schools, but I do like that Monaco is so all-in on hosting this race.

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Of course, these kids aren't going without book learnin'; they were simply moved to different schools so that Cadillac could bring in their spectacular modular motorhome, which requires 21 trucks to haul.

I mean, that is pretty spectacular, and these motorhomes play an important role in F1. It's where teams eat, meet and have offices. It's also where they host — and impress — sponsors.

While Cadillac has some of the nicest digs in Monaco this weekend, their first day of on-track action didn't end on a high note.

While Sergio Perez ended FP1 a fairly solid P14, his FP2 session was cut short by a brake fire that sent smoke into the cockpit.

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Which, in case you're new to Formula 1, you do not want.

But, hey, if he was able to navigate his way back to the paddock, there was a pretty cool place on the site of a former school to hang out.