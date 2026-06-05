President Donald Trump reacts to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama folding his arms during the anthem

There's a lot of buzz around the NBA Finals just because it pits the New York Knicks against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Of course, there's another reason it's catching some buzz: President Donald Trump plans to be at Madison Square Garden when the series shifts to New York for Game 3.

Well, we've already got a crossover because the president has reacted to Wembanyama's actions during the national anthem ahead of Game 1 in San Antonio.

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The third-year player from France was seen standing with his arms folded while "The Star-Spangled Banner" played.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA CROSSING HIS ARMS DURING U.S. NATIONAL ANTHEM IS A PROBLEM FOR THE NBA | BOBBY BURACK

Obviously, Wembanyama isn't an American, but it left many wondering if he was using the Finals to make a political statement.

Of course... no one asked him about it after the game.

However, OutKick's own Dan Zaksheske did ask President Donald Trump for his thoughts on the situation while aboard Air Force One.

"I did not see that; is that what he did?" the president said. "What did he mean by that?"

President Trump was then informed that no one had asked him about his intent.

"Well, I guess you have to ask him," he replied.

President Trump also said he watched Game 1 and offered his thoughts on the game.

"I thought it was amazing," he said. "I think the Knicks have an amazing team. The way they play; it started slow, and it's just gotten stronger and stronger.

"Wemby looks like he's going to be a great player, but (the Knicks) really played well."

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The Knicks lead the series 1-0 after winning a Game 1 thriller by a score of 105-95.

Game 3, which the president is indeed set to attend, will take place on Monday night, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.