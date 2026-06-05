OutKick-Sports

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries rips Trump for 'ruining' Knicks' first NBA Finals game in 27 years

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Mayor Zohran Mamdani both recognized Trump as a dedicated lifelong Knicks fan

By Jon Root OutKick
close
President Trump to attend NBA Finals Game 3 Video

President Trump to attend NBA Finals Game 3

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany reports on President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City. Trump, a lifelong Knicks fan, was personally invited by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who expressed excitement over the president’s attendance and highlighted shared interests. The segment also notes President Trump’s presence at multiple major sporting events during his time in office and his plans to host a UFC fight at the White House on June 14.

President Donald Trump, a lifelong New York Knicks fan, and arguably the most famous New Yorker of all time, has Democrats like minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in a tizzy after announcing he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. 

On Friday’s CNN News Central, anchor John Berman asked Jeffries about how he believed the Knicks fans would react when Trump is introduced. "I’m not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him," Jeffries replied before trying to shame the president.

President Donald Trump and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a split image

The House of Representatives sent a bill to end the government shutdown to President Donald Trump's desk after several Democrats defied House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' warnings that the left would not support it. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg; Nathan Posner/Anadolu)

Hakeem Jeffries shredded over ‘disgustingly violent’ call for Dems to break spirit of MAGA

"Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself," Jeffries unloaded while failing to recognize that Trump has been a fan of the Knicks for his entire life, attending many games over the decades. 

Heck, even Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver both recognized Trump was a dedicated Knicks fan, who should be welcomed. Silver stated, "Before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan," adding that Trump attended many Knicks games and NBA Drafts at Madison Square Garden over the years. While Mamdani said Thursday at a press conference, "We look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited about the Knicks to have that chance to win a championship."

TRUMP EXPECTED TO ATTEND KNICKS-SPURS NBA FINALS GAME 3 AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Mayor Mamdani confirmed he would be at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 as well to support the Knicks, noting that he would be sitting "in a very different section" from Trump.

Zohran Mamdani smiles while holding a transgender pride flag in 2025

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Jeffries went on to say, "I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break. Why doesn’t this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffries, who isn’t planning on attending a game himself, as he stated on CNN, should probably focus on his own political career that has been best known for allowing men in women’s sports and other nonsensical policy decisions and virtue signaling. 

Darryl Strawberry and Donald Trump seated at Madison Square Garden during a basketball game

Darryl Strawberry and Donald Trump attend the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 26, 2012. (James Devaney/WireImage)

Personally, I think the reception will be a mixed bag, but with more applause and cheers than insults and boos. New Yorkers either love or hate the guy. There's no gray area. No matter what though, it will be historic. When Trump attends Game 3, it will be the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended an NBA Finals game. 

Jon is a writer and content creator for OutKick

Close modal

Continue