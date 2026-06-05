Democrat Hakeem Jeffries rips Trump for 'ruining' Knicks' first NBA Finals game in 27 years

President Donald Trump, a lifelong New York Knicks fan, and arguably the most famous New Yorker of all time, has Democrats like minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in a tizzy after announcing he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

On Friday’s CNN News Central, anchor John Berman asked Jeffries about how he believed the Knicks fans would react when Trump is introduced. "I’m not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him," Jeffries replied before trying to shame the president.

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"Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself," Jeffries unloaded while failing to recognize that Trump has been a fan of the Knicks for his entire life, attending many games over the decades.

Heck, even Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver both recognized Trump was a dedicated Knicks fan, who should be welcomed. Silver stated, "Before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan," adding that Trump attended many Knicks games and NBA Drafts at Madison Square Garden over the years. While Mamdani said Thursday at a press conference, "We look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited about the Knicks to have that chance to win a championship."

TRUMP EXPECTED TO ATTEND KNICKS-SPURS NBA FINALS GAME 3 AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Mayor Mamdani confirmed he would be at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 as well to support the Knicks, noting that he would be sitting "in a very different section" from Trump.

Jeffries went on to say, "I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break. Why doesn’t this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster."

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Jeffries, who isn’t planning on attending a game himself, as he stated on CNN, should probably focus on his own political career that has been best known for allowing men in women’s sports and other nonsensical policy decisions and virtue signaling.

Personally, I think the reception will be a mixed bag, but with more applause and cheers than insults and boos. New Yorkers either love or hate the guy. There's no gray area. No matter what though, it will be historic. When Trump attends Game 3, it will be the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended an NBA Finals game.