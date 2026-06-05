Ex-Florida Gators coach Billy Napier ripped to shreds by former player during podcast appearance

If you've been following my work since arriving at OutKick last May, you are well aware of how I feel about former Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier.

The current James Madison football coach was the subject of many articles written by yours truly venting my frustration regarding his coaching tactics, and for good reason.

By the time he departed Gainesville in October of last year, Napier compiled a 22-23 record as the head coach of the Gators, becoming the first full-time Florida coach since 1950 to finish his tenure at UF with a losing record.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, but suffice to say, I don't need any help when it comes to finding reasons to deem his coaching job with the Gators a failure.

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I will, however, welcome any and all post-mortem stories regarding Billy Napier's shortcomings at Florida, and that is exactly what we got from former Gators tight end Jonathan Odom.

Odom played at the University of Florida under both Napier and current UNLV head coach Dan Mullen, and discussed the differences between the two while appearing on "The Elliott Caldwell Podcast."

The whole episode is fascinating, so be sure to check it out, but the juicy stuff for college football fans begins around the 13-minute mark.

When explaining why Mullen and Napier were both eventually fired from Florida, Odom talks about the respective weaknesses that plagued his former head coaches, saying that while Mullen was successful in the short term, he ended up getting burnt out due to "off the field" tasks.

The former Gators tight end was not as kind to Napier.

"Napier, he just didn't have the mindset," Odom explained. "He would fold anytime we got into pressure situations... and we just became super predictable."

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That's a brutal assessment, but it gets even worse.

Odom goes on to call the offense a "bland tasting food" and even said everyone on the other sideline knew what was coming.

"If I’m a defensive coordinator watching our film... I could predict everything that was going to happen."

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This lines up with what multiple defensive coordinators were quoted as saying both before and after facing the Gators and Napier, who famously refused to give up play-calling duties while in Gainesville.

In another clip, Odom calls Napier "a micromanager," saying he would never "let coaches coach."

"He wanted to have his hands on everything," Odom said. "He wanted to be the one controlling everything: offense, defense, special teams."

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Perhaps the most damning indictment of Odom's appearance with Caldwell came from a story he told in which he would relay what he saw on the field to his position coach, only to have Napier shut it down for deviating too far from the gameplan.

"We would come off the sidelines... I would tell the tight end's coach 'hey, they're doing this, maybe we should do this," Odom recalled. "The tight ends coach would get on the headset and go, 'hey, Napier. Odom says they're doing this at the line, maybe we should try this.' And he'd be like 'we're not changing what we're going to do for one gap.'"

"It was his way or the highway."

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Pretty wild stuff from Odom, and anyone who knows about Napier and his coaching style can probably believe every word he is saying.

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It's worth noting that Odom transferred out of the program at the end of Napier's second season in 2023, so perhaps this is all sour grapes from a scorned ex-player, but I highly doubt it.

Odom is also a double-legacy at Florida, and his dad is even in the UF Hall of Fame as a former offensive lineman.

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The ties to Florida run deep in the Odom family, so Napier had to have done something to really upset Jonathan in order for him to transfer.

What's done is done, both Odom and Napier are obviously no longer at Florida, but it is fascinating to hear from an ex-player just a small sample size of what went wrong for his former coach.