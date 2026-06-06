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Andrei Vasilevskiy wins the Vezina Trophy, but not before thinking his car was evidence in a police incident

The goalie broke out in a sweat before learning the police scene was staged to surprise him with the NHL award

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy is so good these days that it seems like him being a Vezina Trophy finalist is kind of a shoo-in.

But one of the best back stoppers of the last decade is not immune from being the butt of a joke, and the Lightning decided to have some fun while giving Vasilevskiy his second career Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender.

And it was the kind of prank that would look right at home on an episode of "Punk'd."

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Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has won his second Vezina Trophy. (Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images)

...Remember "Punk'd"?!

The NHL has been doing this thing over the last couple of years where they announce all of the award winners early instead of doing it at the NHL Awards. I'm not big on this, and I think the idea is to come up with ways to surprise winners and cook up some sweet, sweet social media content to boot.

So, with Vasilevskiy winning the award over Boston's Jeremy Swayman and Islander Ilya Sorokin, the team got creative with how they'd give him the award.

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And what better way to do that than by calling in some of Tampa's finest to make him think his car has a large suspicious object in it?

I mean, they could give him a Ruth's Chris gift card, but this works too!

Nothing like making your goalie break out in a sweat, thinking his car is about to explode before you go, "Nah, bro. Congrats!"

My favorite part is when Vasilevskiy said he was relieved that nothing went wrong and he wouldn't have to deal with his insurance company.

I felt that. I think we all felt that.

Well, congrats to Vasilevskiy. What a year he had. One that included a fight in an outdoor game against Vezina nominee Jeremy Swayman. No other Vezina winner can say that.

Andrei Vasilevskiy punches Jeremy Swayman during goalie fight on ice

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy lands a punch on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman during a goalie fight in the second period of the Winter Classic Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 1, 2026. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire)

But where do you go from here? The only thing more extreme would be going for something like another hidden camera prank show, "Scare Tactics".

Maybe they make him think he's being abducted by aliens, or that Bigfoot is smashing his mailbox.

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And what happens if an actual police incident occurs?

You don't want him seeing a secure perimeter and a bomb-disposal robot and saying, "Alright, guys — what did I win this time?!"

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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