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Adrian Wojnarowski's anti-Trump politics reportedly causing friction with St. Bonaventure community

The county where St. Bonaventure sits went for Trump over Kamala Harris by a two-to-one margin in 2024

By Bobby Burack OutKick
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No one can question Adrian Wojnarowski's commitment to his alma mater. In 2024, he left ESPN to become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure basketball program. He left a salary of $7 million a year for one just around $70,000. Yes, you read that correctly.

But a new report from The Athletic suggests that, as dedicated as Wojnarowski is to the job, his hyper-partisan political views may be complicating the program's growth.

That’s the read from local power brokers at The Bartlett Country Club, just outside Olean, about three miles from campus.

General manager Adrian Wojnarowski of St. Bonaventure Bonnies looking on at Rocket Arena

General manager Adrian Wojnarowski of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies looks on prior to the 2025 Cleveland Hoops Showdown against the Ohio Bobcats at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 13, 2025. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

"All the locals get the sense that he doesn’t want to be associated with them if he doesn’t have the same political bent as them," said Eric Firkel, one of the Bartlett regulars.

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"Fair or not, that is a general feeling through the community, that maybe you look down on people for being a bunch of MAGA Republicans."

We’d lean toward fair.

Wojnarowski has been quite open about his disdain for President Trump and the Republican Party. Most notably, ESPN suspended him for two weeks in 2020 after he sent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley a two-word email, "F— you," in response to questions about the NBA’s business ties with China.

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More recently, he’s been sharing anti-Trump columns from The New York Times on Threads, sometimes adding captions like "Stand up to fascism."

He was also a vocal supporter of BLM on social media during his ESPN tenure.

Adrian Wojnarowski looking on before a basketball game at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles

Adrian Wojnarowski looks on before the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 16, 2024. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Athletic pressed Wojnarowski on the political friction with the community, and he didn’t exactly push back.

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"Wojnarowski didn’t answer directly when asked about the political tensions, but he said he believes a successful basketball team will unite the community," the outlet reported.

The county where the Bartlett sits went for Trump over Kamala Harris by a two-to-one margin in 2024.

Adrian Wojnarowski speaking to media at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Adrian Wojnarowski talks to the media before the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 22, 2023. (Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

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Speaking of Harris, her campaign reached out to Wojnarowski to break the news that she had picked Tim Walz as her running mate. According to Sports Illustrated, another outlet beat him to it.

Look, it’s one thing to be a White Dude for Kamala at ESPN while covering the NBA. It may have even helped Wojnarowski connect with NBA sources. However, suffering from Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) isn't an ideal condition as a general manager who's required to connect with donors outside rural Olean, New York.

Bobby Burack is a writer for OutKick.

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