If you break into a home without any clothes on, have some respect don't then lie on the couch and smoke crack

We used to have a proper society. That's unfortunately a thing of the past. Will we ever regain what we've lost? It's hard to say, but the odds of that happening anytime soon aren’t looking great.

Look no further than a break-in over the weekend in Boston. The intruder entered the home and, instead of what we used to call a standard breaking and entering, this guy made himself at home.

He didn’t appear to be there to steal anything of value. He wasn’t there to pull off an armed robbery or any other crimes we've become accustomed to when someone enters a home uninvited.

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The man police have identified as Jainel Roman, 28, of Boston was in the Beacon Hill residence apparently to make himself at home. The resident told police that he woke up around 8 a.m. Saturday and went downstairs.

Pretty typical stuff for a Saturday morning except for the fact that there was a naked man on the couch in the living room "smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe," a report from the Boston Police Department stated.

He turned around, went back upstairs and left the naked intruder on his couch. He secured his kids, then called 911. When the officers arrived, they found Roman, still naked, sitting on the toilet in a second-floor bathroom.

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See what I mean. The utter disrespect shown here is insane. If you're going to break in, you can't then make yourself at home. That's beyond any sort of proper criminal etiquette.

The kids were home. They don’t need their Saturday morning ruined by a naked stranger on the couch smoking what appears to be a crack pipe and they certainly don't need that guy clogging up their second-floor toilet either.

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Police say that Roman was transported to the Nashua Street Jail for booking and that they expect him to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for the following charges:

•Breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, person in fear

•Vandalize property

•Lewdness, open and gross