Male EMT in Royals dugout drilled by foul ball in the absolute worst possible spot

You watch — and play — baseball for long enough, you think you've seen it all. As a former catcher, I'm quite certain that I've felt it all.

There is nothing more dangerous than a line drive. Nothing. I'd venture to say it's the riskiest thing in all of sports. We're taught as kids to wear a cup. Always wear a cup. Doesn't matter what position you play, just wear a cup.

I was a catcher for years, and then I got Mike Piazzaed and eventually moved to first base in college because my knees were shot. Those two positions, along with third base, are the most vital spots on a diamond in terms of cup-wearing. You get SMOKED in those three spots. I'll go ahead and add the pitching mound in there, too.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

You always have to wear a cup, but those four spots are crucial.

Anyway, a close fifth is the dugout. That place is the Wild Wild West in terms of action during a game. One minute you're sitting there, spitting seeds and talking ball. The next, you're ducking for dear life because someone was late on a heater and lined one right at you.

And for those who don't believe me, let's go ahead and head to Sacramento, where an EMT minding his own business during Wednesday's Athletics-Royals game got the most unfortunate wake-up call I've ever seen.

UMPIRE LEAVES METS-TWINS GAME AFTER GETTING HIT IN HEAD WITH LINE DRIVE

Royals EMT had a tough moment here

Holy cow. I've been there before. I've felt that exact pain. It's the worst. Again, I'd venture to say it's the worst pain in all of professional sports.

Sure, we may not be able to tell exactly where he was hit ... but we all know exactly where this poor dude was hit. And there is absolutely nothing you can do about it.

When you take one off the ... groin ... you just have to wear it. There is no quick remedy for it. No quick fix. You just have to power through and try to stop yourself from passing out. If you do, it's understandable. But you try not to.

MARLINS' MATT MERVIS SUFFERS BRUTAL HIT IN THE GROIN AFTER MISSED PLAY

Couple things I do love here:

The crowd's reaction. They knew it almost immediately. The team's reaction. That's pure ballplayer stuff right there. Nobody is concerned about the EMT. They know he'll be fine. So, they just start laughing. They can't help it. It's a natural reaction in the dugout. You see someone get hit in the nuts, you laugh. You can't help it. It might come off as cold, but it's simply a rite of passage in a baseball dugout.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Anyway, thoughts and prayers to that brave EMT today. He was hurting when he woke up. He's a soldier, though. He'll fight on.

Not all heroes wear capes.