Taylor Sheridan's new war movie gets major update, legendary director attached

Taylor Sheridan's upcoming war movie will hit theaters in 2028.

The "Yellowstone" creator's empire continues to rapidly expand, and he secured a deal that reportedly is worth more than $1 billion to join NBCUniversal.

Most of his focus remains on the "Yellowstone" universe, with spinoffs in the works or already airing. However, he's also taking his talents to the big screen with an upcoming "Call of Duty" film.

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Taylor Sheridan's "Call of Duty" film gets official release date

It was announced at CinemaCon on Thursday that the upcoming film based on the video game series will premiere June 30, 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheridan is responsible for writing the script, and Hollywood legend Peter Berg will direct the film. Berg has multiple major films to his credits.

He's responsible for "Friday Night Lights," "Lone Survivor" and "Patriots Day." Now, he's linking up with the most talented creative mind in Hollywood for a "Call of Duty" film.

Given Sheridan and Berg's record, it's hard to imagine the film won't go insanely hard. Look at what Sheridan did with "Wind River" and "Sicario" for examples of what happens when he goes dark and gritty.

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"Call of Duty" is also one of the most popular video game franchises ever built. THR reported that more than 500 million copies have been sold of the first-person shooter series.

It's not known at this time what the plot of the film will be, but hopefully, it follows the realistic games and not the futuristic and black ops storylines.

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Nobody wants to see a futurist war movie with Berg and Sheridan at the helm. Stick to the hits. Stick to what works.

Sheridan also has "Dutton Ranch" coming out in May on Paramount+ and several other major projects in the pipeline, including season three of "Lioness." Lots of great content on the way, and I have no doubt "Call of Duty" will meet expectations. Let me know your thoughts on the upcoming movie at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.