Michelle Pfeiffer fought 'battle' with Taylor Sheridan before surrendering to hit show 'The Madison'

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Michelle Pfeiffer’s decision to join Taylor Sheridan’s new series "The Madison" wasn’t an easy one.

The Hollywood legend shared how her "battle" with the famous director over a scriptless pitch ultimately paid off.

During an appearance on the "Today" show Friday, host Willie Geist said, "This role, I understand, was a little bit of a surprise. He called you in and said, ‘Effectively, I’ve designed a series around you, are you in?’ What did you say?"

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Pfeiffer replied, "I said, ‘Great, I’d love to read something.’"

But there was a twist, as Sheridan, who’s known for pulling talent in without scripts, threw Pfeiffer for a loop when he revealed, "I’d like to cast first, and then I write."

Pfeiffer wasn’t sold on the idea right away. "We went back and forth like that for a few weeks," she confessed.

"And then I realized I was not going to win this battle, so I took a huge leap of faith. Obviously, he has an amazing track record."

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Sheridan’s success in the genre and his impressive track record — especially with "Yellowstone" — finally convinced her to take the plunge.

"He talked to me … he gave me the sort of general scope of the character and what [the] journey was for this family … I was really interested in that," she explained.

"It's a grind, doing a TV show and being away for all those months, but, you know, I can now."

It wasn’t just Sheridan’s reputation that sealed the deal — Pfeiffer called up fellow actress Helen Mirren, who starred in "1883," "Yellowstone’s" prequel, for advice.

Pfeiffer explained, "I don’t know Helen, but from what I’ve seen and heard, she’s sort of a ‘take no prisoners’ kind of person. I thought she’d be really straight with me, like ‘Run’ or you know … and basically it was like ‘run and do it.’"

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"She said, ‘The scripts are amazing, the best-run productions that I’ve ever been on.' And I’m having so much fun."

Mirren’s glowing recommendation, along with Sheridan’s pitch, ultimately sealed the deal for Pfeiffer, who said she’s enjoying the ride.

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Pfeiffer is also joined by Kurt Russell, her longtime friend and co-star, in "The Madison."

The duo had been hoping for a reunion — and now they’re finally sharing the screen again.

"I always want to be with Kurt," she previously told Fox News Digital. "I had such a good time working with him on ‘Tequila Sunrise.’"

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"The Madison" follows Pfeiffer’s character, Stacy Clyburn, as she and her family leave their New York City life behind after a devastating loss. The show has already proven to be a massive success.

The premiere episode hit 8 million global streaming views in just 10 days, making it Sheridan’s biggest launch to date. The show has already been renewed for a second season.