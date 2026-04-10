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Michelle Pfeiffer fought 'battle' with Taylor Sheridan before surrendering to hit show 'The Madison'

The actress went back and forth with the 'Yellowstone' creator for weeks before joining 'The Madison'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Michelle Pfeiffer’s decision to join Taylor Sheridan’s new series "The Madison" wasn’t an easy one.

The Hollywood legend shared how her "battle" with the famous director over a scriptless pitch ultimately paid off.

During an appearance on the "Today" show Friday, host Willie Geist said, "This role, I understand, was a little bit of a surprise. He called you in and said, ‘Effectively, I’ve designed a series around you, are you in?’ What did you say?"

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Split photo of Michelle Pfeiffer and director Taylor Sheridan.

Michelle Pfeiffer called Helen Mirren for advice before signing on to Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison," which hit 8 million views in just 10 days. (Samir Hussein/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Pfeiffer replied, "I said, ‘Great, I’d love to read something.’"

But there was a twist, as Sheridan, who’s known for pulling talent in without scripts, threw Pfeiffer for a loop when he revealed, "I’d like to cast first, and then I write." 

Pfeiffer wasn’t sold on the idea right away. "We went back and forth like that for a few weeks," she confessed.

"And then I realized I was not going to win this battle, so I took a huge leap of faith. Obviously, he has an amazing track record."

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Michelle Pfeiffer posing on the red carpet at The Madison premiere in New York City

Michelle Pfeiffer attends the New York premiere of "The Madison" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 9, 2026. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sheridan’s success in the genre and his impressive track record — especially with "Yellowstone" — finally convinced her to take the plunge.

"He talked to me … he gave me the sort of general scope of the character and what [the] journey was for this family … I was really interested in that," she explained. 

Taylor Sheridan standing on black carpet at Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Texas

Taylor Sheridan additionally directed the hit series "Yellowstone." (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

"It's a grind, doing a TV show and being away for all those months, but, you know, I can now."

It wasn’t just Sheridan’s reputation that sealed the deal — Pfeiffer called up fellow actress Helen Mirren, who starred in "1883," "Yellowstone’s" prequel, for advice. 

Pfeiffer explained, "I don’t know Helen, but from what I’ve seen and heard, she’s sort of a ‘take no prisoners’ kind of person. I thought she’d be really straight with me, like ‘Run’ or you know … and basically it was like ‘run and do it.’"

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"She said, ‘The scripts are amazing, the best-run productions that I’ve ever been on.' And I’m having so much fun."

Mirren’s glowing recommendation, along with Sheridan’s pitch, ultimately sealed the deal for Pfeiffer, who said she’s enjoying the ride.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn standing on a hillside overlooking a valley

Michelle Pfeiffer is seen as Stacy Clyburn in "The Madison." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

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Pfeiffer is also joined by Kurt Russell, her longtime friend and co-star, in "The Madison."

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell sitting facing each other in tall dry grass

Michelle Pfeiffer is seen as Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in the Paramount+ series "The Madison." (Chris Saunders/Paramount+)

The duo had been hoping for a reunion — and now they’re finally sharing the screen again.

"I always want to be with Kurt," she previously told Fox News Digital. "I had such a good time working with him on ‘Tequila Sunrise.’"

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"The Madison" follows Pfeiffer’s character, Stacy Clyburn, as she and her family leave their New York City life behind after a devastating loss. The show has already proven to be a massive success.

The premiere episode hit 8 million global streaming views in just 10 days, making it Sheridan’s biggest launch to date. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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