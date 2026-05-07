Taylor Sheridan's hit CIA/military series gets major update ahead of new season premiere

"Lioness" fans might not have to wait too much longer for the new season.

Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the world of black operations, CIA and Tier One commandos has been a smashing success through two seasons.

It's the exact kind of energy Sheridan fans have come to expect. Dark, gritty, violent, unrelenting and an incredible amount of fun.

As I've said many times before, the season two premiere featured the greatest rolling gunfight scene in modern TV history.

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Now, fans are eager to find out what comes next.

"Lioness" eyes summer release for season three.

Season two of "Lioness" wrapped up in December 2024 with an epic mission in Iran. A bit ironic considering what's currently happening in the world.

Fans have been desperate to get new episodes of Sheridan's epic drama. It's been known for some time that season three will arrive in 2026. However, no obvious release window was clear.

That's now changing.

Star Michael Kelly spoke with Collider about the upcoming season, and indicated it might just be a few months away from premiering.

"We have completed it, and I don’t know for sure [what I can tell people], but I think it’s [coming out] somewhere around the end of the summer, probably, it’ll come out. It’s really good, man. Really fun," Kelly explained to the outlet in an article published Tuesday.

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A late-summer release wouldn't be far off from the late-July release of season one in 2023.

Kelly isn't the only "Lioness" star who has weighed in with updates on season three. Jill Wagner revealed back in March that production had wrapped up on the upcoming episodes.

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"To try to capture the last 5 months in 20 pics is impossible…..season 3 was EPIC. Every single moment was golden to me," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Hopefully, season three lives up to the same level of excellence as the first two seasons. My confidence is high that will be the case, with Sheridan leading the way. What do you think is coming next on "Lioness?" Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.