WNBA star Sophie Cunningham clarifies free agency complaint, wanted house in Indiana to bring her donkeys

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Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham on Monday clarified comments she made on a podcast about her free agency experience before she decided to re-sign with the team.

Cunningham said on the "Show Me Something" podcast that the ordeal was a bit "frustrating" and explained the reasoning behind it. However, she took issue with how a Yahoo Sports quote pic framed her remarks without adding context.

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"I’m gonna shut this down right now," she wrote on X. "I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here.

"I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!!"

The Yahoo Sports post on X said that Cunningham "was not thrilled about the contract she signed with the Fever coming off of her MCL injury."

WNBA STAR SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM GOT BAPTIZED AFTER REJOINING CAITLIN CLARK ON FEVER

In the interview, Cunningham said it was tough because she was coming off the injury but she was incredibly busy in the offseason and didn’t have enough time to show other teams that she was actually OK.

"I was fully cleared. They had all the doctors. They have the numbers and everything but if you don’t get in front of these people, then it’s like, ‘Hey, are you actually good?’ And so, I’m not going to lie to you, that was a little kind of frustrating because I’m someone, I kinda shoot it straight," she said. "If I wasn’t feeling good or If I was hesitant, then I would have said something and been honest.

"I’m at the point of my career where I just want to win. I just want to win, and so, I’m not going to put my ego and everything in front of things and I know it’s a business but I think I’m just wired a little differently. And so, I think this is just a great wake up call to not get comfortable. I think it lit a fire under my a-- even more."

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Cunningham re-joined the Fever on a one-year deal. She showcased her ability to become Caitlin Clark’s enforcer last season, making herself a fan favorite inside and outside of the WNBA.