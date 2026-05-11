Idaho teen umpire delivers ultimate reality check to coach complaining about walk-up music

An Idaho youth umpire is being hailed as a "great kid" and a rising star within the industry after how he handled a tough situation during a game last week.

According to locals, a coach for a team out of Moscow, Idaho, approached the umpire over the walk-up music being played by the opposing team's parents. The coach complained that there were inappropriate lyrics in at least one song and wanted the umpire to do something about it.

"I've umped a lot of games here and I have not heard a single inappropriate word," the umpire, identified as Jameson Morris, according to his father, can be heard saying on a now-viral video from the incident. "Coach, you're either going back to the dugout or you can forfeit, that's your choice."

Morris then says he cannot tell the parents to stop playing the music and proceeds to give the coach another chance to either play or leave.

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"I can call the cops and see if they care about the music," the ump added.

Not satisfied with his options, the coach continues to pressure Morris until the ump is given no choice but to tell the coach to go to his car. "You're gone," the teen tells the adult as he kicks him out of the game. The coach then proceeds to tell his kids that they're done playing and they're going home.

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And just like that, we have a forfeit. What was the song that infuriated the coach? Parents claim it was Rob Zombie's 2001 single, "Never Going To Stop." The song has been used in movies and as the entrance music for WWE wrestler Edge.

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For Wade Morris, he couldn't be prouder of how his son handled the situation.

"There are days in life when you look at your kids and you’re just like🤨 🤦‍♂️ And then there are days where you realize they are going to be just fine!" Wade wrote on a Facebook post that has over 50k 'Likes.' "Jameson Archer…you handled that way better than that guy deserved and honestly, you probably handled that better than 95% of adults that would have been in the same situation! Good job son! Well done!!!"