Sydney Sweeney kicks off Stagecoach weekend with duet alongside Bailey Zimmerman as lingerie war heats up

Let's get this Saturday morning started with a report from this weekend's Stagecoach Festival in California where the Great Lingerie Wars of 2026 will be fought with Sydney Sweeney bringing her SYRN brand to the Coachella Valley grounds to win Gen Z hearts.

Based on the social media out of the event from last night, Victoria's Secret executives better call an emergency marketing meeting on Monday morning because there's been a major development. We know that Sweeney has no problem attracting young men. But, can she win the hearts and minds of women who will buy the lingerie?

Uh, take a look at this video from last night where Sweeney was absolutely mobbed by young women at a Stagecoach concert. Those emotions aren't staged. These young women see what those of us with a brain see – Sweeney is a cultural icon that has now resurrected American Eagle and she's officially shaking up the lingerie business.

As I wrote in Screencaps earlier this week, Livvy Dunne, 23, is now collaborating with Sweeney which adds huge credibility within Gen Z consumers. How has Victoria's Secret countered Sweeney in the war for hearts and minds? It went out and signed the WNBA's Angel Reese to model its bras and underwear.

Other big moments from Friday night at Stagecoach included Sweeney flicking underwear into the crowd at a SYRN pop-up saloon and singing a duet with Bailey Zimmerman. Oh, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped by the Sweeney party.

You tell me who's winning this war? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

CONTACT! CONTACT! CONTACT!

Guys, there's a new SCREENCAPS landing page for you to use. This is where all future (and the past two days) of Screencaps will reside going forward. I want you guys bookmarking this page. Referencing it. Getting used to it. This is the new home for America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers.

https://www.foxnews.com/category/outkick/outkick-culture/screencaps

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The 2026 Screencaps polo is HERE!

Are you kidding me? This is a polo you'll be able to wear into a five-star hotel or into a dive bar that respects the mowing game. You can walk into a Four Seasons and look like a hip dad who sees the whimsical side of life or you can wear it and be a complete degenerate golfer who smashes 125 beers during a guys' trip.

Wear this polo and transform your summer. Be versatile this summer. Be classy, yet still maintain some of your degenerate tendencies. https://shop.outkick.com/products/tnml-2026-polo-mowers

– Adam W. in Nebraska raises a good question: 5 years of ripping the cord with the TNML Sticker riding high on the 2005 #3 Craftsman push mower. What’s your battery mower gonna be doing in twenty one mowing seasons???!. Cheers to the Best Mowing League in the World.

Let's see how this works out for the Cleveland Browns who have practice facilities right in the middle of a neighborhood

How would you feel if your neighbor, in this case Browns head coach Todd Monken, cranked up music for his minicamp and told you to move if you don't like it. Is this a smart strategy out of Todd? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

How's it going with AI drive-thru workers?

– Montgomery Lee in Tennessee writes: First off, after a brief moment of apprehension (Boomers hate "new" stuff) Im digging the new format. Much easier on my IPhone I’ve had since 2012. Anywho, on my way to my grandsons golf match yesterday, I drove through Wendy’s. It was the only "dining option" on the way. As I approach the drive through screen I was immediately ASSAULTED by the "AI thingy". My order was simple: double with cheese, no pickle, no ketchup". No drink, no fries, no frosty. A dang burger! Well, "AI" kept starting over, three times, halfway through my "order". Finally I ranted. Then a PERSON came on to the speaker and said that if I prefer, she could take my order. Hallelujah! Rolled up to the window and she said, "from now on you can JUST ASK FOR A HUMAN!!! Uh no, I shant be returning..ever, little missy!! Oh and shocker,…..my double came with pickle and ketchup. Ay yi yi.

Kinsey: On our Spring Break trip to Florida, Mrs. Screencaps called La Quinta (guys, the La Quintas in the south are a helluva deal; call me cheap all you want) to confirm out late check-in and had a full conversation with an AI agent. When she got off the phone, it was then that we realized it had been an AI agent.

I hear what Montgomery Lee is saying, but AI is just going to get better. Soon, you won't be chatting with the meth heads at these drive-thrus. You'll be chatting with Claude AI or whatever they call this technology.

Kirkland beer wins another award

– Beer Guy Thomas V. in NC sent this news: Another World Beer Cup, another Kirkland win. All the winners https://cdn.worldbeercup.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/23075637/WBC26-Winners-List-2.pdf

Kinsey: That would be the helles lager that Costco started selling in 2024. As I've written about and the legacy readers know, this lager is a HELLUVA lot better than that Kirkland Light that was absolutely awful. Seriously, I couldn't give away those beers. I literally had to trash them. I wouldn't even use it in a pan of sausages.

Where do you put these velcro patches that were sent to the TNML mailbox?

– Tom E. in Clarksville, TN, who sent the patches, explains: Hi Joe - watched you video on the mail you got. First, that is awesome, what a great community. Those patches go on backpacks, pack out bags, weighted vests, luggage (easy to find your luggage at the airport). A ton of bags come with Velcro now. We have a former Army Ranger that works with us and he puts these on his backpack when he is out hiking.

My son and daughter have these on their backpacks for school. That is a nod to Theodore Roosevelts "Man in the Arena" speech that I thought would immediately resonate with you and your community. This is part of our culture at our business; we believe deeply in the words in that speech it is one of the greatest speeches of all time. It is a constant reminder of a time when people were gritty and had the resolve to face things even when things get hard.

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It's been a long week. A trying week. A lack of sleep week, but some of that is because I've been trying to get through the Hulk Hogan Netflix series. The archival footage in that series is phenomenal. We're also lucky that a production crew was following Hulk in 2025 and talking to him for a documentary on his life.

If you get a chance, start watching it. Other than that, it's just a cloudy, chilly weekend here in Ohio. These are the weekends when we get stuff done to set us up for relaxation by the end of May. It's now time to put in the work, get patios cleared off. Get the garage in order and get your head right because next weekend we enter the month of May.

Let's go have an incredible weekend.

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