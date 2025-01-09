GREG GUTFELD: Liberal media, comedians told the biggest lie in the history of presidential politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Look out Tricky Dick. There's a new worst president in town. According to a new Gallup poll, Biden is the lowest rated of any president in the last 65 years, other than Nixon. But to be fair to Nixon, compared to Biden's scandals, Watergate looks like a broken taillight. Now, when you rate Biden the worst since Nixon, you're saying he's the worst ever, because pollsters only ask about presidents that people have lived under going back to Kennedy. Unless you're some historian, you're only capable of rating presidents in your memory. Hell, Biden himself doesn't even remember his own presidency. So the worst since Nixon is really the worst ever.

CNN DATA GURU TORCHES BIDEN'S 'FLAT-OUT BONKERS' CLAIM HE WOULD HAVE WON RE-ELECTION

And keep in mind, the public hates Biden, even with most of the press covering up his dementia for this whole term. And sure, they panicked and piled on him after that deadly debate. But they can't make us forget how many times they lied for him. Hell, they're still doing it even when he does stuff like this.

"It's astounding what's happening... With only one piece of good news. My son was out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday that their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that it may be still standing. They're not sure. But the good news is I'm a great grandfather as of today."

Way to read the room, you callous corpse. Sorry your city is burning, but I brought cigars. Anyone got a match? I'm going to be a great granddaddy. What a clown. I guess we can be grateful he didn't ask Jimmy Carter to stand up at the eulogy.

So where was the media before all this, when it was obvious Biden was 25th Amendment material? Let's turn to Iraqi war vet and Purple Heart recipient Brian Williams, who said nothing yet calls people out for saying nothing.

On the media's coverage of Joe, he told The Washington Post, "It's actually insulting... A gross disservice to those watching and listening because it doesn't match what they just saw or heard for themselves." Funny that sounds like he's talking about every broadcast he did for NBC Nightly News. "It was crushing to watch so many working journalists attempt to generate the words to accurately describe a visibly struggling and diminished president, seemingly unable to complete a sentence or thought in his disastrous final debate." That was the problem? They couldn't find the right words? Well, here's a few that come to mind. How about decrepit, demented, confused, obtuse and bats--t crazy?

BIDEN'S 'FIRE AWAY' REMARK DURING LA WILDFIRE BRIEFING SHOCKS SOCIAL MEDIA: 'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING'

But I guess Brian doesn't need a war zone anymore to pretend to be brave. He once bragged that his helicopter got shot down in war-torn Iraq, which was the biggest lie since Hillary claims she took sniper fire in Bosnia. Turns out it was the Red Cross shooting donuts at her from a T-shirt cannon. She caught them with her mouth. It was amazing. And Brian could have spoken up at any point in the past four years. Why didn't he? It's the same reason the rest of them didn't speak up. They all knew Biden's brain was rancid applesauce, but they also knew if they said anything...their peers wouldn't like them. The truth took a backseat quicker than me and Larry Kudlow at a drive-in movie... They told the biggest lie in the history of presidential politics. Joe Biden is fit to serve. Yeah, to serve what? Carrots to his imaginary pet bunny? But they parroted these lies because they were cowards, all of them. And Hollywood was no better. Comedians suffered the same weakness, claiming they were pressured to stay in line. Here's Jim Gaffigan admitting that people told him not to criticize Joe or Harris.

"What I thought was interesting about this election is, and maybe because it was so important and maybe because it was such a short election for Kamala, that people were like, don't criticize her... And I'm like, that's actually bad to have that approach. And I think hindsight, a lot of people feel that way."

Well, they call it hindsight for a reason because that's what you see when you're kissing ass. Here's the suddenly brave Whitney Cummings.

"It's just wild to me that we are in a time where if you are on the left and you don't criticize your party, how much do you even care about your party? Do you know what I mean? It's like what's going on in the left? I had to, like, I finally just broke... I just think that if you love your party, you have to be able to criticize it, you know?"

The question is who pressured them to stay in line? Did either comic have a boss who might fire them? No. They stayed in line because their agents, managers and their own wallets told them to. And also their peers. They were scared of upsetting people they wanted to impress. What if they ran into Seth Rogen at Whole Foods? Or Chelsea Handler at the free clinic? Or Leo DiCaprio at their daughter's high school graduation?

Meanwhile, comics with real guts for the past four years. Well, they were on this show or writing for it behind the scenes. They said what they thought and they shared the risk. They told the truth about what they saw and they lost work for it. Nick DePaulo says he's been canceled more times than a Chris Christie gym membership. But they lost jobs and they lost friends. I hear Joe Mackey couldn't get laid this entire time as well as before or after. Fortunately, the show helped them pack halls and clubs, and now suddenly everyone else agrees with them and us, without ever admitting we were right, of course. But hey, it only ended up costing them an election and the public's goodwill. Better luck next time, guys. Maybe then you'll have grown some balls.

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of Gutfeld! (weeknights, 11PM-12AM/ET) and co-host of cable news’ highest-rated program The Five (weekdays, 5-6PM/ET).