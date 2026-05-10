Scarlett Bordeaux, a true visionary, wanted to bring the sexy back to the WWE with bra and panties matches

Scarlett Bordeaux, self-described as Professional Wrestling’s Smokeshow, had some big plans when she made her way up the ranks and landed in the WWE. Unfortunately, those plans never materialized.

She and her husband, Kevin Kesar, also known as Killer Kross,, were initially released by the wrestling organization in 2021. They returned the following year for a three-year run that eventually came to an end in August 2025.

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During an interview with retired pro wrestler D-Von Dudley, the couple discussed their time in the WWE and the release of wrestlers, which is fairly routine in the business.

Scarlett revealed that, after making a name for herself in the lower ranks and putting up huge numbers online in other organizations, she had plans to bring the sexy back to wrestling while in the WWE.

For whatever reason, even the best of intentions and most noble of goals fall short sometimes. That's what ended up playing out. She was never given the opportunity to reach those goals.

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Without the opportunity, her dreams never became a reality. She blames the company's direction for putting a stop to it and holding the sexy back. All she wanted was to throw it back to a simpler time in wrestling when asses were out and there were bra and panties matches.

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"I think they were pushing the women’s revolution in the way they were, and my character was the exact opposite of that. It was a throwback. It was a parody of bringing sexy back to wrestling. Because all the girls are trying to be serious," Scarlett said.

"I’m like, ‘No, no. Let’s just be a hot chick. Like, bring back bra and panties matches.’ No one was doing that at the time. No one had their asses out. It pissed a lot of people off, including women in the business. But it’s funny, because now, look where we are… it was a great heel character."

The WWE missed out when the organization decided not to run with it. They, as D-Von Dudley rightfully said, "dropped the ball." They signed Scarlett Bordeaux for her character, but inexplicably didn’t want to use it. That's going be a tough realization for some wrestling fans to come to terms with.