How skipping prom led Scarlett Bordeaux on path to pro wrestling stardom

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There is no one way to get into professional wrestling.

Fans have learned through the last few decades that superstars can come from anywhere. The traditional route is going through a wrestling school then finding out what it takes in independent promotions. A few of the other ways include being discovered through bodybuilding competitions and various other sports that really don’t have anything to do with wrestling.

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For professional wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux, she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that she started to get involved after falling in love with the sport when she was young.

"I worked at a movie theater for my first job and some of my co-workers were big indie wrestling fans," she explained. "They would go to AAW every month. I didn’t know what the hell they were talking about when they were talking about going to wrestling every month, but one day I was like, let me just come with you. I don’t want to go to prom, so let me go with you instead of going to prom.

"I loved it. I thought it was amazing. And within a few months of going to these indie shows, I was like, I kind of want to do this. I feel like I could do this. I asked if I could help set up chairs, throw away trash, whatever I could do to be around. I just went up to the promoter of one show, and then a few months later, it was December, Christmas, he asked me if I had a sexy Santa costume because they wanted to give me a piledriver. I didn’t know what a piledriver was, but I said yes, and took the piledriver, got back to the back and they threw a bucket of snow on me and said welcome to the business. And I was hooked."

From there Bordeaux worked her way through the business. She appeared on several independent promotions and earned a few championships along the way.

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She and her husband, a pro wrestler known as Killer Kross, made their way up to WWE in 2019 and had their second stint in 2022. Their contracts expired in 2025 and they both signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) where they both presently perform.

The road to success is always paved with bumps.

Bordeaux described one of the more serious ones she took during her career.

"There was a wrestler named Keith Walker. This guy, I want to say he was probably 6-foot-5, big dude, big dude. It was a choke slam. And when I tell you like my knees hit my forehead, like that’s how hard I was bent in half," she told Fox News Digital. "Everyone thought it was great. They wanted it again the next month.

"The next month I did it. I got like a stinger from that. I just felt like the buzz through my leg and I was just kind of briefly limping and they’re like, you’re never taking that again. That was the absolute worst bump I’ve ever taken."

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Luckily, Bordeaux is still competing at a high level and competing with some of the best pro wrestling has to offer at MLW.