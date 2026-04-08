Pro wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux touts rising Major League Wrestling women's division

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The Major League Wrestling (MLW) women’s division has seen tremendous growth over the last year with some of the top stars in the industry joining the company.

Women’s world featherweight champion Shoko Nakajima currently sits on top of the division, but there are several others who are making waves and could certainly contend for the title in months and weeks to come.

Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi Blackheart, Priscilla Kelly and the newly signed Lady Frost could all contend for the championship in the near future.

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Bordeaux, who is in her second run with MLW, described the group as "very, very talented."

"Well, I will say it’s some of my best friends in there, which is probably another reason I want to be there," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Priscilla, Shotzi, Isla Dawn, those are my girls. We’ll all beat the absolute crap out of each other when we need to, but love them to death. They’re very, very talented."

Lady Frost was the most recent addition to the MLW roster. She’s worked on the independent scene for several years and has made appearances in WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, the National Wrestling Alliance and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

After her contract with AEW expired earlier this month, MLW quickly picked her up.

PRO WRESTLING STARS KILLER KROSS, SCARLETT BORDEAUX TALK 'VERY SIMPLE DECISION' TO WORK IN MLW AGAIN

Bordeaux said that for those who don’t exactly know much about the Pennsylvania native, they soon will.

"She’s an incredible gymnast, incredible athlete," Bordeaux said. "I actually haven’t gotten to wrestle her yet, but I’ve seen her on shows and we have a lot of mutual friends, love her to death."

Bordeaux is in the middle of her fifth month back with MLW. She came back to the company with her husband, pro wrestler Killer Kross." She said she’s been "having more fun" than ever in wrestling since re-joining the company.

"The talent is absolutely stacked," she said. "I’ve kind of been killing it with my matches and wins and I’m feeling very, very focused and I’m kind of just having more fun than I’ve ever had with wrestling, honestly."

Particularly, Bordeaux said she was enjoying being able to do a little bit of everything when it comes to pro wrestling.

"I feel like I’m getting to do everything right now," she told Fox News Digital. "I get to manage, I get to wrestle, I’m not boxed into just one role, which I’m super grateful for. Managers are very valuable as you can see with Paul Heyman, but it’s nice to be able to do everything and show you could do everything. So, MLW is allowing me to do that and the shows have just been killing it. They’ve been selling out all over the country and I’m going to be wrestling Sunday against a very tough chick. I don’t want to say who it’s going to be yet. I’m very, very excited."

MLW will host CMLL Fantastica Mania USA and tape an episode of "MLW Fusion" in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday night. Bordeaux is slated to appear with a whole host of other MLW talent, including newest signing Trevor Lee.

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Lee’s deal with MLW was first reported by Fox News Digital.