China's compact humanoid robot shows off balance and flips

Humanoid robotics companies have already shown their machines can run at 22 mph, land backflips and even pull off front flips. So the new proving ground is not raw speed or acrobatics. It is control when something unexpected happens. That is where the EngineAI PM01 humanoid robot comes in.

In newly released footage, the compact humanoid keeps dancing after being deliberately pushed off balance. It performs a controlled forward slip, absorbs the disruption and smoothly regains rhythm within seconds. The motion looks fluid and surprisingly natural.

Then it lands another front flip, this time as part of a broader demonstration of balance and recovery.

EngineAI PM01 humanoid robot shows advanced balance control

Speed gets attention. Recovery earns trust. When someone shoves the PM01, it does not freeze. It recalculates its center of mass, adjusts joint torque and corrects posture in real time. That level of control depends on tight coordination between sensors, actuators and AI algorithms. The front flip adds another challenge.

Front flips are typically harder than backflips. Rotating forward shifts the body weight ahead of the support base. That makes landings less forgiving. The EngineAI PM01 humanoid robot executes the move with coordinated arm swing, core stabilization and accurate landing mechanics. This is not about flashy tricks. It is about controlled dynamic motion under stress.

Why the compact size of the EngineAI PM01 matters

The PM01 stands just under 4 feet tall. That smaller build works to its advantage. A lower center of mass reduces tipping risk and requires less rotational force during flips. Its lighter structure also helps distribute impact forces more efficiently when it lands.

By comparison, EngineAI's larger SE01 stands about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 88 pounds. The PM01 is roughly 10.5 inches shorter and about 17.6 pounds lighter. That size difference makes it more agile in research and development settings.

Full-sized humanoids face greater mechanical stress during high-impact maneuvers. They need stronger actuators, reinforced joints and heavier structural support to stay stable. Compact robots like the EngineAI PM01 can achieve advanced movement with less overall strain.

AI hardware powering the EngineAI PM01 humanoid robot

Under the hood, the EngineAI PM01 humanoid robot combines advanced perception with serious computing power. It uses an Intel RealSense depth camera for visual awareness and spatial mapping. A dual-chip setup integrates NVIDIA Jetson Orin with an Intel N97 processor. That architecture supports real-time AI workloads and rapid balance correction when the robot is pushed or slips.

The robot features 24 degrees of freedom, including 12 joint motors. This design allows smooth coordinated movement across its limbs and torso. In the small humanoid segment, PM01 competes with models like the Unitree G1 and the Booster T1. It walks at up to about 4.5 miles per hour, faster than the T1, though still below some larger high-speed humanoid platforms built for sprint performance.

EngineAI appears less focused on headline-grabbing speed and more focused on refined stability and controlled motion.

EngineAI pushes back against CGI claims

As humanoid videos go viral, skepticism follows. EngineAI recently addressed CGI accusations by releasing footage of its T800 humanoid physically interacting with its CEO. The company clearly wants to demonstrate that its robots operate in the real world.

That credibility push matters. In a crowded robotics market, bold claims are common. Physical demonstrations help separate engineering progress from digital effects.

What this means to you

Right now, this looks like a polished demo. However, balance and recovery are critical for real-world use. If humanoid robots are going to work in warehouses, hospitals or our homes, they must handle bumps, slips and unexpected contact without causing damage. A machine that can brace itself, fall safely and stand back up is far more practical than one that performs a single choreographed stunt. As humanoids move closer to everyday environments, resilience becomes just as important as athletic performance. The more stable they are, the more comfortable people will feel sharing space with them.

Kurt's key takeaways

Humanoid robots can already run fast, flip and move with serious athletic ability. What companies are racing to perfect now is something more practical: balance when things go wrong. The EngineAI PM01 humanoid robot shows how compact design and real-time correction can help a machine stay upright, recover quickly and keep moving without chaos. That kind of control matters far more in a crowded warehouse, hospital hallway or public space than a perfectly staged stunt. We are starting to see the shift from viral demo moments to robots built for everyday reliability. The real breakthrough is not the flip. It is what happens after the push.

When humanoid robots can absorb a shove, land a flip and get back to work without missing a beat, how close are we to seeing them in your neighborhood? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

