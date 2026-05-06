Molly Sims puts on a bikini and gets in the sand to dunk on those who told her modeling wouldn't last forever

Whoever told Molly Sims that modeling wouldn’t last forever didn’t know the type of supermodel they were talking to at the time. They didn’t know that she'd still be making headlines decades later.

Not only is she still in the game in her fifties, she's not showing any signs that she's ready to call it quits. She's still putting on a bikini after three kids and getting down in the sand at 52, soon-to-be 53, to dunk on people.

By the way, her birthday is in a few weeks on May 25. Happy early birthday to one of the best to ever lace them up. But we're not here for early birthday wishes.

We're here because a few days ago, Molly decided to send a message to those who said, "Modeling won't last forever. What will you do when your 30s end?"

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You would have thought the news that she was adding to her bikini model legacy by making her eighth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance would have been enough to make that point for her.

Sometimes the easy fast-break dunk isn't enough to prove to yourself you've still got it. Sometimes you want to cut through a crowded lane and throw one down on a defender's head, then hang on the rim a little bit extra.

That's what Molly Sims is doing here. She's modeling for her own brand here and sending a message along with it. She's still got it and wants you to know that she knows she does.

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The then-and-now content along with the caption, "Turns out real model behavior doesn’t have an expiration date" is a veteran flexing on the younger generation after breaking out the moves they made a career on.

The reality is that modeling won't last forever. It will come to an end for Molly Sims, as it does for everyone. One day she will do her last photo shoot, but that day has yet to come.