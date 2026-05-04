Melissa Joan Hart pulls out Princess Leia throwbacks for Star Wars Day

Melissa Joan Hart couldn’t let an opportunity like Star Wars Day pass without reminding everyone that she once dressed up as Slave Leia. Well, she could have, but that wouldn’t be in the spirit of May the Fourth now, would it?

I'm not one to dress up in a costume, let alone dig through my closet looking for an old Star Wars T-shirt or anything. I won't be putting on one of the movies to celebrate either. I haven't nor will I be telling anyone, "May the Fourth be with you."

It's not that I'm not a fan of the Star Wars movies. I am. The first three in particular. I've seen the second three, but that's as far as I'm willing to go. I haven’t, and I don't plan on seeing anything beyond that. I don’t need any sequels or spinoffs.

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But this isn’t about me. I’m not here to rain on any parades. If you’re all in and want to keep being force-fed Star Wars content, have at it. I tagged out long ago, but I can appreciate a piece of nostalgia as much as the next guy.

That's where Princess Leia, or should I say these Melissa Joan Hart throwbacks, come into play.

The 50-year-old actress wore the costume for Halloween in 1997 when she was near the beginning of her run as the star of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." She had one of her favorite costumes locked and loaded for Star Wars Day.

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That's how you celebrate May the Fourth. I'm not buying any arguments about Melissa Joan Hart or anyone else trying to make this about themselves. She's not doing that here. That isn’t her style.

This is her correctly paying her respects to the earlier movies without the need to try and reach to pay those respects. She has the perfect throwbacks for the occasion and she fired them off.

That's how you get a guy like me to say Happy Star Wars Day to all who celebrate.