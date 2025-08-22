Molly Sims wraps up summer in style with purple bikini moments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Molly Sims is soaking up the remaining days of summer.

The 52-year-old actress posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her enjoying time with her family on the beach, captioning the post, "Last bits of Summer️."

Among the photos in the carousel of pictures is a selfie of Sims in a purple bikini, which she accessorized with a sunhat, black sunglasses and chunky jewelry.

Another photo showed Sims walking outside in the same purple bikini, this time adding a white long-sleeve collared shirt and purse as she flashed a smile towards the camera.

The rest of the photos featured snapshots from Sims' summer vacation with her family, including a photo of her with her husband and three kids, photos of them playing on the beach and one of her snuggling with her daughter while on the sand.

"Beautiful summer memories," one fan wrote in the comments section, while a second added, "Beautiful family picture you all look so nicely connected."

She also included photos of her many outfits, including one of her in a white dress while standing near the water, a selfie of her in a black and white sweater and one of her in brown trousers and a cropped collared shirt.

Fans in the comments section loved the fashion, with one writing "Yes to that pink bikini and pretty white satin dress!!!" and another adding, "I like your style and how you dress."

Sims has been posting photos of her family's adventures all summer long. In a recent Instagram post, the actress and model shared photos of her family's yacht day.

In the photos, Sims looked carefree as she stood on the edge of the yacht in a black and white polka-dot bikini, with a big smile on her face. Sims also included a video of her jumping off the side of the yacht, as well as photos of her walking through a quaint beach town.

Never one to shy away from posting a good bikini photo, Sims spoke with Fox News Digital in November 2024 about how she manages to stay fit, explaining she focuses on eating a lot of protein throughout the day and advised that it's best to get most of your carbs in at night.

Her biggest piece of advice, however, was to keep in mind that the occasional bad choice when it comes to meals is not what "packs on the pounds," adding it's the habit of eating "just a little bit here. A little bit there."

" If you have children . Do not eat their food and then eat your food," she explained. "So, the chicken fingers, the pizza, the pasta, the f------ tater tots, the leftover fries. That alone. You don't even realize a little bit here, a little bit here, a little bit here."