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Country music star announces major career news, fires up fans with viral video for new album

The artist known for blending rock and country has built a passionate fanbase across the music world

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Country star Jason Aldean shares insights on new album and expanding restaurant empire Video

Country star Jason Aldean shares insights on new album and expanding restaurant empire

Country music star Jason Aldean discusses his new album, 'Songs About Us,' upcoming tour, and his Pittsburgh bar. He shares details on family recipes and his wife Brittany singing on the album for the first time.

Country music sensation Koe Wetzel is dropping a new album next month.

Wetzel has turned into an incredibly popular country music act over the past couple of years, and there's a major reason why: He blends outlaw country music with more modern vibes and themes.

The formula has been a smashing success as his latest single "Feel Better" immediately set the internet on fire. Now, he's done it again.

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A portrait of country music star Koe Wetzel.

Koe Wetzel speaks at the Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

Koe Wetzel announces new album.

Wetzel dropped major news Tuesday on Instagram when he announced his new album "The Night Champion" will be released on June 12.

It will be the "High Road" singer's seventh studio album since launching his career more than a decade ago.

Singer Koe Wetzel performing on the Palomino Stage at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California

Singer Koe Wetzel performs on the Palomino Stage during day 2 of the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 26, 2025. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

You can check out the album tease announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Wetzel also dropped a second promo for the album on Instagram with the caption, "Some people thrive in the night…and I’m no different."

The man knows the exact game he's playing as he sets the tone for "The Night Champion."

People were quick to react in the comments on Instagram, with one writing, "Pure cinema 🤌🏼."

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Another commented, "We are so back."

Koe Wetzel performing on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Koe Wetzel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 24, 2025. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Wetzel also isn't just a country music star. He's also an avid outdoorsman and hunter. It's almost like he was made in a lab to appeal to my loyal readers.

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The dude is incredibly skilled when it comes to taking down trophy kills.

Buckle up for a fun June in the country music world with Wetzel's "The Night Champion" on the way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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