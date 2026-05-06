Country music star announces major career news, fires up fans with viral video for new album

Country music sensation Koe Wetzel is dropping a new album next month.

Wetzel has turned into an incredibly popular country music act over the past couple of years, and there's a major reason why: He blends outlaw country music with more modern vibes and themes.

The formula has been a smashing success as his latest single "Feel Better" immediately set the internet on fire. Now, he's done it again.

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Koe Wetzel announces new album.

Wetzel dropped major news Tuesday on Instagram when he announced his new album "The Night Champion" will be released on June 12.

It will be the "High Road" singer's seventh studio album since launching his career more than a decade ago.

You can check out the album tease announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Wetzel also dropped a second promo for the album on Instagram with the caption, "Some people thrive in the night…and I’m no different."

The man knows the exact game he's playing as he sets the tone for "The Night Champion."

People were quick to react in the comments on Instagram, with one writing, "Pure cinema 🤌🏼."

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Another commented, "We are so back."

Wetzel also isn't just a country music star. He's also an avid outdoorsman and hunter. It's almost like he was made in a lab to appeal to my loyal readers.

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The dude is incredibly skilled when it comes to taking down trophy kills.

Buckle up for a fun June in the country music world with Wetzel's "The Night Champion" on the way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.