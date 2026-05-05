Elizabeth Hurley trades in bikinis for denim as her Tennessee farming career takes off, vintage Andre & MEAT

Let's get this Tuesday edition of Screencaps rolling with news from a legend who has graced this column hundreds of times over the past 15 years. I'll be the first to admit that I thought there was no way Elizabeth Hurley would last through the winter with Billy Ray Cyrus, but here we are with Hurley, 60, revealing she's now farming in Tennessee. Guys, this could be the end of an era. This could be Hurley announcing she's done with the bikini game without formally announcing it.

This could be like the old days when ball players transitioned to player-coaches. This could be Hurley telling us she's winding down a career that has spanned five decades. Instead of new two-piece bikini content, we've seen more and more of Liz holding goats, turtles and wearing denim.

What's the problem with Hurley pivoting to farming content? Nothing. It's just that there are so few models out there who can take her place in pop culture. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara come to mind as replacements. Outside of those two, it's slim pickings. Google Gemini says Gwyneth Paltrow is a possible replacement.

And that's why you should use AI as a resource, not a source. Paltrow? Have you ever wanted to see her model a two-piece bikini? Neither have I.

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How I turned into a Big J journalist on Monday & ended up on the phone with a Mississippi sheriff who was a straight shooter

Over the weekend, we had two big incidents where youth baseball coaches fought with umpires, but none bigger than the incident in Mississippi where a coach and umpire traded punches. It turns out that the coach in the middle of the brawl was a sheriff's deputy.

Being an OutKick/Fox Big J, I got on the phone and called the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office for comment. The deputy who answered the phone told me leadership was at lunch and they'd call me back. Typically, that's code for they're not calling back.

At 2:54 p.m. ET, I got a call from Starkville. I assumed it was a public information officer calling back. The guy on the other line proceeds to tell me his name, Shank Phelps. I'll be damned, it's the actual sheriff giving me a call.

Then, as we're talking, Sheriff Shank proceeds to just reveal that the deputy in question has been fired. Shank fired the guy without further investigation by the department. Axed him. No more internal investigation. Gone.

Shank Phelps made a big impression on me for this one. The guy didn't make me beat around the bush. He got down to business. I respect that big time.

Guess who was first to report that the baseball coach had been fired? Yep, me. Thanks, Shank.

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I've about had it with e-bike and scooter gangs

Do you guys remember last summer when readers were sharing stories of e-bike gangs tearing up golf courses and causing havoc in neighborhoods? Here we go again. This time, the gang tore up a Florida golf course to the tune of $3,000 in damage.

We've even reached the stage where there are now e-bike police chases in California. NBC San Diego reported last week that cops got into a 50-mph chase with a 19-year-old who refused to stop his electric dirt bike.

What you get for $300 a night along the Pacific Ocean in Washington

– Mike T. reports from his trip along the Washington coast: Next stop Washington coast Copalis Beach Iron springs resort. Expensive $300 it’s really remote and like an adult hideaway.

Screencaps mailbag: Things that are on the minds of the readers

– MP in Staunton, Virginia says: Joe, haven’t written in a while and am adjusting to the new format. That said, reading about the North Dakota guy driving to the bar on his lawnmower reminds me of a story involving classic country music star George Jones. George had a legendary drinking problem and his then wife (country star Tammy Wynette) forbade him from leaving the house to go to the bar. However, the Ol’ Possum got on his John Deere lawnmower and drove it to the bar to have a few. There is a reference to this in the Vince Gill song "One More Last Chance " . All I can say is keep on keeping on!

– Mike in Houston tells me: My favorite are more than 50 years old. The Lone Ranger, WilliamnTell Overture, Andy Mayberry Show with the whistling, Combat!, the Combat March

Kinsey: That's because YOU'RE OLD, Mike!

– Scott in Florida: I totally agree with Don. Shorts and jeans should be worn at least twice before washing them. Unless of course you spill something on them. 1/4 zips can be worn multiple times before washing them. Shirts I think should be washed after every time they are worn. Keep up the great work Joe.

A report from one of Screencaps' Great Americans, Green Beret Bo in Arizona

– Bo T. has been with us a long time and has helped several parents who have sent their kids off to West point. Bo writes: Joe greetings from the Valley of the Sun! Spring is starting to give way to the 90s and pool season has been in full swing. Your advice to younger home buyers on "patio life" is spot on. We spent the last 9 months getting the backyard right. Labor of love I guess. Today was pool ops and Yacht Rock. Now it’s Tri-Tip grilling and cold Kirtlands jamming to some Whiskey Myers.

Head to NC tomorrow for a few days of golf with old Green Beret buddies..guaranteed good times. Might be a whiskey front blowing thru.

This is EXACTLY why I busted my ass for all these years. Life is short and if you don’t grab it by the balls you’re gonna be regretting not doing so when it’s time to kick back and jam to what you want. Put in the effort…it’s always worth it.

God Bless America and fk those mullahs. Those savages can kiss my ass.

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That is it this morning. I'll have you know we didn't get home from a track meet until 9:30 last night. Thank god there aren't many track meets or I'd lose my mind. I'll give Screencaps Jr. for clocking a 5:41 mile with a nasty cold that's going through the house.

The birds are out. The sun is out for now. Showers are on the way and the turf is as green as I've ever seen it. Go enjoy those Cinco de Mayo margs. Suck one down for me. I'm taking this year off.

Go have an incredible day and never forget how fortunate we are to call this land our home.

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