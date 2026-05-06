Country music star Zach Bryan caught on camera shouting X-rated vulgar comment at fan

Zach Bryan is going viral on TikTok, and probably not for a reason he's happy about.

Bryan is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment business in America. His country music career has been nothing short of incredible.

However, he has a long history of getting in his own way and causing headlines that are completely unnecessary.

Well, time to add another one to the list.

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Zach Bryan shouts X-rated remark at fan

TikTok user @loganw_24 posted a video Tuesday night of the talented country artist shouting about him using a very vulgar sexual reference for ejaculation.

The caption on the video reads the following:



Been a Zach Bryan fan for abt 4 years now and I’m like his number 1 fan. When my friends think of Zach Bryan they think of me. This happend this past weekend at Starkville Mississippi about 1pm. I gotten there really early to be at the gates and saw him as I was walking up. I don’t take it to heart for what he said, but still calling a fan a c--shot after asking for a photo is kinda crazy. Like I said it don’t bother me that much but if he had said it to anyone else they would be more depressed. I love the guys music a lot but it’s hard to support someone with this intention and personality towards others. I’m not trying to get him canceled or anything it’s just a showing of his true self. Love his music but don’t love the act. I hope everyone who sees this can get what I’m trying to say. Thank you.

You can watch the video here, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Bryan took to X on Wednesday morning to share a clip of Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave" saying a similar comment.

The popular singer seemingly appeared to be implying he was just repeating a TV quote. Nothing more. Nothing less.

"You guys are so soft & weird," he tweeted to his nearly 680,000 followers.

Despite trying to walk it back with a comedic explanation, people in the comments on TikTok were thoroughly not impressed.

Below are some of the reactions:

I just don't understand how anyone likes this dude anymore

I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve that. I guess sometime it’s true - don’t meet your heroes😔

We have to stop idolizing celebrities

Best part of a Zach Bryan song is when it's over and he shuts up

Imagine having to defend this behavior

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Whether it's a Tim Robinson skit or not (it certainly appears to be the former), it's nothing short of incredible how Zach Bryan continues to cause unnecessary distractions.

Let's not forget his now-infamous breakupbreakup with Brianna Chickenfry. That resulted in headlines for months.

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Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

What do you think of Bryan's interaction with a random fan? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.