OutKick

Hayden Panettiere has a very important message to share with everyone, she's into women too

The actress made the revelation while promoting her upcoming book, saying it 'was just never the right time' before now

By Sean Joseph OutKick
close
Mark Cuban CAUGHT IN A LIE? Billionaire Claims He Landed Fernando Mendoza For Indiana | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Video

Mark Cuban CAUGHT IN A LIE? Billionaire Claims He Landed Fernando Mendoza For Indiana | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich

Dan Dakich calls out Mark Cuban for allegedly lying after Indiana NIL CEO Pete Yonkman provides exclusive details that flatly contradict Cuban's claims about landing QB Fernando Mendoza for Indiana.

Okay, I admit I may have gotten a bit carried away with the headline. Yes, Hayden Panettiere is into women, but it might not be quite on the level of a "very important message" alert.

There's a chance I got caught up in the hype of the headlines about the 36-year-old actress being bisexual. There's also a chance that I lost sight of where this should be properly categorized. It happens. I'm human.

This is about selling books, which is a move I don’t entirely hate. It was in the process of writing the book, which comes out later this month, that the idea of talking about what goes on in her bedroom first crossed her mind, she told Us Weekly.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Panettiere, who was engaged to and has a child with former boxer Wladimir Klitschko, didn’t want to be one that was seen as "jumping on the bandwagon" when other celebrities were coming out as bisexual. She didn’t want to join in on the fad.

She wanted to wait until there were books to sell. She didn’t say that part, but it's a smart strategy and one that developed organically. Her most recent public relationship was with Brian Hickerson and ended in 2020.

Hayden Panettiere standing at the Scream VI world premiere in New York City

Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on March 6, 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"It took two years to write this book, and I did not know what I was going to feel comfortable touching on … and what stories were naturally going to come up, and the fact that that did come up, I was like, ‘Why not?’" she said.

"I’ve chosen to be completely brutally honest about this, and that’s something about me that I was never able to share with the world, because it was just never the right time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

Panettiere touched on it alright. She revealed that she's dated women in the past and that she has been "much more into women" than she is men, even at a young age.

Hayden Panettiere attending the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center

Hayden Panettiere attends the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2022. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

"I didn’t really have the courage to throw myself fully, emotionally into it, because then if I did fall in love, that wasn’t something that I wanted to ever have to hide," she added.

"I didn’t feel confident enough, and I was too afraid to really let that part of me explore that part of me."

I think we can do the math on what comes next. She's going to tell more stories of being with women, sell a bunch of books, then at some point go public with a lucky lady. Everyone loves a love story.

Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue