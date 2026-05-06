Hayden Panettiere has a very important message to share with everyone, she's into women too

Okay, I admit I may have gotten a bit carried away with the headline. Yes, Hayden Panettiere is into women, but it might not be quite on the level of a "very important message" alert.

There's a chance I got caught up in the hype of the headlines about the 36-year-old actress being bisexual. There's also a chance that I lost sight of where this should be properly categorized. It happens. I'm human.

This is about selling books, which is a move I don’t entirely hate. It was in the process of writing the book, which comes out later this month, that the idea of talking about what goes on in her bedroom first crossed her mind, she told Us Weekly.

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Panettiere, who was engaged to and has a child with former boxer Wladimir Klitschko, didn’t want to be one that was seen as "jumping on the bandwagon" when other celebrities were coming out as bisexual. She didn’t want to join in on the fad.

She wanted to wait until there were books to sell. She didn’t say that part, but it's a smart strategy and one that developed organically. Her most recent public relationship was with Brian Hickerson and ended in 2020.

"It took two years to write this book, and I did not know what I was going to feel comfortable touching on … and what stories were naturally going to come up, and the fact that that did come up, I was like, ‘Why not?’" she said.

"I’ve chosen to be completely brutally honest about this, and that’s something about me that I was never able to share with the world, because it was just never the right time."

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Panettiere touched on it alright. She revealed that she's dated women in the past and that she has been "much more into women" than she is men, even at a young age.

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"I didn’t really have the courage to throw myself fully, emotionally into it, because then if I did fall in love, that wasn’t something that I wanted to ever have to hide," she added.

"I didn’t feel confident enough, and I was too afraid to really let that part of me explore that part of me."

I think we can do the math on what comes next. She's going to tell more stories of being with women, sell a bunch of books, then at some point go public with a lucky lady. Everyone loves a love story.