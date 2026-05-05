Weeks after bullfighter suffered perforated rectum, another was gored in groin and required emergency surgery

It's not a great time to be a bullfighter. Getting gored is part of what you sign up for, but the occupational hazard is one that those who are crazy enough to step into the ring hope are few and far between.

They're also hoping that the occasional goring isn't one that does too much damage. That hasn't been the case over the last few weeks. The bulls' horns are finding some sensitive areas and causing some damage.

In April, Jose Antonio Morante de la Puebla aka the "King of Bullfighters," ended up in the hospital after suffering a perforated rectum. The warning shot delivered to a legend by one of the bulls wasn’t enough to avoid another disaster just a couple of weeks later.

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If it was me, I'd be extra cautious before stepping into the ring and going one-on-one with these bulls. A horn up the ass isn’t something I'm all that interested in experiencing. Neither is one to the groin.

I'm not saying that Alberto Duran didn’t receive the memo, nor am I claiming he wasn't being cautious. I'm just reporting the facts. Those facts, according to the Daily Mail, are that he ended up needing emergency surgery on his testicles after being gored in the groin.

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The 36-year-old was in the qualifying round of the Copa Chenel bullfighting tournament on Sunday in Valdemoro, Spain, when disaster struck. He was lifted in the air by the horn to the groin after the bull he was facing off with turned toward him unexpectedly.

The reaction from the crowd tells you all you need to know about what took place.

Duran managed to run away from the bull and was rushed to the hospital where he reportedly underwent emergency surgery for a serious injury to his testicles.

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He later required a second surgery after doctors found a blood clot in one of his legs. He's in stable and improving condition in the ICU. Talk about a tough way to earn a living.

A horn to the rectum or the testicles makes that ergonomic chair and optional standing desk requirement look silly. That's not to say that back pain is anything to play around with. Trust me, I know it's not.