Cameron Brink explores the jungle in a bikini before WNBA tip, Italian PM posts some thirst & woke Star Wars!

Second Hump Day of May? Sure, why not?! We're rolling right now. The days are longer. The weather is heating up. Summer is knocking at the door.

You know what? Let's do a quick check of the calendar before we get this class going. We've got ...

20 days till Memorial Day.

59 days till July 4th.

77 days till NFL training camps open.

83 days till college football fall practices open.

115 days till Week 0.

126 days till the stupid Wednesday NFL opener in LIB Australia.

133 days till Labor Day.

Whew. I mean, who has it better than us today? Nobody. Not one single body. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps — the one where Cameron Brink plays in the jungle ahead of the WNBA regular season opener. As one does, of course.

What else? I've got Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posting some (fake) thirst, the Red Sox and Tigers broadcasts viewed last night's near-brawl VERY differently, and how much would it take to get you to watch this Friday's "First Take" reunion with Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith?

I honestly don't know that I'd do it for $1,000. I'm not kidding.

MELISSA JOAN HART PULLS OUT PRINCESS LEIA THROWBACKS FOR STAR WARS DAY

OK, grab you a lightsaber and settle in for a quick Hump Day 'Cap!

What's your biggest gripe with Star Wars?

This is a few days late, but whatever. I was off yesterday, so we're doing it now.

After this class on Monday, I wrote about how nobody is watching Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy. Nobody. Nielsen came out with the most-streamed Star Wars movies and shows for last May 4th, and none of the sequels made the list. Not one.

I realize this is a niche topic, so feel free to skip on down to Cameron Brink if you don't care. I won't be offended. But, I am curious from our Star Wars fans in class ... where exactly do you think the franchise went off the rails? I ask because some radio show in St. Louis read my story, and now they're having me on the actual air at 2:30 p.m. today to talk about it.

Bold move by them, I know.

Anyway, I assume I'll talk about how terrible the final two installments were (that's an understatement), and how, frankly, exhausting the characters became. Remember that one time John Boyega, who played Finn, whined about how Disney didn't do his black character justice?

Yeah, that's probably when they lost me. What about you? Let me know!

OK, let's go ahead and start class with Cameron Brink spending her final WNBA offseason days in the jungle doing jungle things:

But wait, she's not done yet!

That's how you get geared up for a big WNBA season, boys and girls. Take notes! You throw on your finest cheetah-print bikini, and get to work. Just like Michael Jordan did back in the '90s, I assume.

Brink, by the way, wasn't done. Did y'all see what she said this week? No? Well, buddy, take a seat and settle in for some A+ virtue-signaling!

CAITLIN CLARK, WHITE PRIVILEGE AND ME

"I’ve tried to be vocal about this and acknowledge there’s such a privilege, marketing-wise, being white and blonde," Brink told the same outlet that journeyed to the jungle with her. "It does really bother me seeing athletes and players who are consistently putting up crazy stat lines and not being rewarded by brands."

Giorgia, Framber & Skip!

Tough life for Cameron Brink. She's tall, blonde, hot, and getting paid to play basketball. All because she's white. Thoughts and prayers to all the white athletes out there going through it today. Sad.

Amazing.

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It's all just amazing. And, of course, exhausting. They just don't ever stop, do they? Cameron Brink isn't the first one to bitch and moan about her terrible "white privilege" in the WNBA, either. Folks forget that Caitlin Clark literally bent the knee a few years ago!

Remember this one?

Can't believe it's been 18 months since that moment! What a throwback. What a time to be alive. Caitlin got the memo, and so did Cameron. Oh well. The WNBA is nothing if not consistent, I guess.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a big Hump Day Night because I've got to get ready to push the boundaries of FM radio in the Midwest.

JENA SIMS PICKS OUT HER PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BIKINI, KAY ADAMS SUCKS DOWN SOME FRIES & NFL DRAFT WAGS!

First up? Speaking of white privilege, how much would it take you to watch Friday's "First Take" reunion with Skip and Stephen A. Smith?

Remember the old days of "First Take"? I'm talking the "Cold Pizza" days. They were great. The best. But then these two got in the same room, and it became just insufferable. It was just constant yelling about Tim Tebow, LeBron or the Cowboys.

Skip did have some absolute BANGERS, though:

God, those were the days.

Next? Let's head to the diamond before getting on outta here!

What world are those two Tigers dudes living in?! How can they act THAT shocked by the ejection?

For those who weren't locked in on the Sox-Tigers game last night (most of you), Valdez gave up 10 runs and three homers, including back-to-back shots right before that pitch. The Sox — the TERRIBLE Red Sox — rocked him all night long.

And then he hit Trevor Story in between the numbers with a four-seam fastball, which he rarely throws. And they couldn't figure out if it was intentional or not?

OK. Sure thing, fellas!

That's it for today. Good Hump Day, everyone. Here's Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posting a fake picture of herself in some lingerie to warn about the dangers of AI.

"I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit."

Amazing.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Let's hear it, Star Wars fans. Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.