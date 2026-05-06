Perez Hilton heaps praise on Ivanka Trump, takes swipe at Kardashians during appearance on Tomi Lahren's show

Internet celebrity gossip hound Perez Hilton is about to take heat from the LIBS over this one.

During an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast, the 48-year-old single father of three — who has said some nasty things about Donald Trump throughout his career – heaped praise on Ivanka Trump and even Donald on a matter close to Hilton's heart.

"I have two daughters and a son, and I wish and I pray that my daughters grow up to be like Ivanka Trump," Hilton told Lahren.

After years of offhand comments about the Trump family, it seems that fatherhood has softened Hilton. Based on what he told Lahren this week, his perspective on Ivanka has evolved.

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"To me, she is such a role model and an inspiration for young women. She's smart. She's self-sufficient and happily married and a mother and is capable of so much and is doing all of these things in the business world," Hilton continued.

"So kudos to [Donald] and the late Ivana Trump for, you know, raising all of their kids really well. And that's probably the best compliment that I can give Donald Trump because at the end of the day, like the thing that I'm proudest of and the thing that matters to me the most is being a father."

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Possibly to prove that he hasn't lost his fastball ripping on celebrities, Hilton then took a swipe at the Kardashians. The gossip hound told Lahren that it was now his mission to live like an "old school conservative father" who helps his kids with homework and disciplines his kids when they need correction.

"It's that Cuban Catholic in me," he noted. "Like even when we're at home, I won't let my daughters wear bikinis. One pieces. My daughter's turning 11 next week. Bikinis? No. No way. No. Like like I said, I want to raise like an Ivanka Trump, not a Kardashian Jenner."