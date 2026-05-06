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Perez Hilton heaps praise on Ivanka Trump, takes swipe at Kardashians during appearance on Tomi Lahren's show

The celebrity gossip blogger cited his 'Cuban Catholic' values during an appearance on the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast

By Joe Kinsey OutKick

Internet celebrity gossip hound Perez Hilton is about to take heat from the LIBS over this one.

During an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast, the 48-year-old single father of three — who has said some nasty things about Donald Trump throughout his career – heaped praise on Ivanka Trump and even Donald on a matter close to Hilton's heart.

Tomi Lahren had Perez Hilton on to talk celebrities and his life as a father.

Perez Hilton had some rather eye-opening things to say about Ivanka Trump during an appearance on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless." (Tomi Lahren is Fearless / OutKick)

"I have two daughters and a son, and I wish and I pray that my daughters grow up to be like Ivanka Trump," Hilton told Lahren.

After years of offhand comments about the Trump family, it seems that fatherhood has softened Hilton. Based on what he told Lahren this week, his perspective on Ivanka has evolved.

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"To me, she is such a role model and an inspiration for young women. She's smart. She's self-sufficient and happily married and a mother and is capable of so much and is doing all of these things in the business world," Hilton continued.

"So kudos to [Donald] and the late Ivana Trump for, you know, raising all of their kids really well. And that's probably the best compliment that I can give Donald Trump because at the end of the day, like the thing that I'm proudest of and the thing that matters to me the most is being a father."

Donald Trump sitting at a table with Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate

"There was never a doubt in my mind that I was his top priority and that he was available to me," Ivanka Trump said recently, while noting her mother "taught me a type of unconditional love and tenderness." (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

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Possibly to prove that he hasn't lost his fastball ripping on celebrities, Hilton then took a swipe at the Kardashians. The gossip hound told Lahren that it was now his mission to live like an "old school conservative father" who helps his kids with homework and disciplines his kids when they need correction.

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"It's that Cuban Catholic in me," he noted. "Like even when we're at home, I won't let my daughters wear bikinis. One pieces. My daughter's turning 11 next week. Bikinis? No. No way. No. Like like I said, I want to raise like an Ivanka Trump, not a Kardashian Jenner."

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick.

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