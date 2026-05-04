French nudist resort being overrun by international swingers who are banging on the beach

The world’s largest and most famous nudist resort is now being overrun by swinging tourists who are regularly seen banging on the beach, according to the locals. The clothing-optional vacation spot is unrecognizable to those who call it home.

The naturist village at Cap d'Agde, located in the south of France, attracts tens of thousands of guests during its peak season. Those visiting these days are increasingly a different version of naked guests than those who laid the groundwork for letting it all hang out there.

The Sun reports that it has taken on a much more hedonistic vibe over the years. The newer "lifestyle visitors" aren't just interested in walking around with everything out without a care in the world. They're "engaging in sex acts along a stretch of beach where anything goes."

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A British woman named Barbara who used to live in the village with her husband, but now only visits during the summer months, told the outlet, "Since we first started coming to the village around 30 years ago, the clientele has changed massively."

It all started when "international swingers" found out about their little slice of clothing-free heaven. Now there's a split between the nudists and the swingers. Barbara puts the naturist to swinger ratio at about 60 to 40 percent.

She added, "It’s made the place far more exclusive, creating a clear separation between the original naturist crowd and the new generation of lifestyle visitors."

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She's not alone in noticing the trend toward swingers. Reporter William J. Furney described the sex that can be witnessed regularly at the local beach as "a woman with long, grey hair lay flat on her back, a portly man on top of her."

He added, "The sight of the two copulating triggered an immediate, almost frenzied reaction among equally naked men nearby who appeared to be on the constant lookout for such action."

Not the sort of scene your grandparents would have witnessed had they visited the nudist resort back in the day. Those days are long gone, as are the days when the two sides were once at war, around 2008.

Swingers' clubs are no longer being burned down and, according to Barbara, the two sides now "live in harmony." Although she admits both sides do their own thing most of the time.

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The nudists let it all hang away from where the swingers are risking jail time and fines by having sex out in the open. They may not be happy with the swinging tourists, but it sounds like the locals are doing their best to get along.

That is, all things considered, as close to a happy ending as can be expected here. It's not perfect, but you don't want the nudists and the swingers in a heated battle. They have so much in common.

The last thing the world needs is a clothing-optional battle raging on the beaches in the south of France, not with everything else we've got going on.