Ballmaxxing is "electrifying, addictive, euphoric and transcendental" according to those pursuing bigger balls

If we're going to have looksmaxxing, we might as well have ballmaxxing too, am I right? To be clear, I'm not advocating that either should be a thing, but since nobody is putting a stop to the one, why not have the other?

Looksmaxxing is a bizarre "online self-improvement practice," according to Wikipedia. It's focused on the process of maximizing one's physical attractiveness. Now ballmaxxing is slightly different from that.

Ballmaxxing is all about going for the biggest balls possible. Why? Who really knows, but it's here and, according to Men's Health, there are some who have been wrapped up in the pursuit of bigger balls for many years.

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A 57-year-old man by the name of Marcus told the men's lifestyle magazine that he's been obsessed with making his balls bigger for decades. It's a "passion he thinks grew out of the comic books he’d read as a child."

By his own measurements, his scrotum is "bigger than a mango" at 14.5 inches. He has managed to grow it to that size by injecting a surgical lubricant called Surgilube.

Why? He's not sure. But he's learned a few things along the way. He said, "I'm astonished at how flexible the testicles are. They just expand."

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Fascinating. Not only that there's someone out there doing that, but that he's not alone. Men's Health reports there's a subreddit for "saline inflation" that has more than 8,700 members.

They are, of course, sharing their own ballmaxxing journeys with one another. A journey described by Jack, 31, who told Men's Health, "Nothing really matches experiencing it yourself."

The blue-collar worker added, "You have to talk yourself into doing it, find the time, get everything prepped, and then sit there for anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and a half while it takes effect."

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There's a "burning sensation" that is apparently part of the whole experience. An experience that has been described as "electrifying, addictive, euphoric and transcendental."

One may come to the conclusion that perhaps they have too much free time on their hands if they're pumping saline into their balls for fun. I say at least they're not carving people up in their basements.