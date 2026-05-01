The ultimate Mother's Day game plan for dads who want to knock it out of the park this year

It’s that time again, fellas — time to let your moms (and the moms of your babies) know just how much you adore them.

Don’t panic! Mother’s Day isn’t until next weekend, May 10. But I figured I’d go ahead and hit you with our annual Mother’s Day Gift Guide now… you know, just in case you were thinking about waiting until the very last minute. Or worse, (gasp!) forgetting about the holiday altogether.

You would never, I know.

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For those who are new here, welcome. I’m Amber, and I write a column called Womansplaining on OutKick, where I give men a woman’s perspective on everything from dating and relationships to sex, marriage, and sometimes even celebrity romance drama and whatever nonsense is going viral on social media that week. Nothing is off-limits. We’re honest, we’re respectful, and we have fun here.

This column isn’t just for the boys, though. Ladies, you’re more than welcome — encouraged, actually — to chime in and share your two cents. Teamwork makes the dream work, baby!

At least, that’s what the poster in my niece’s kindergarten classroom says.

So with those pleasantries out of the way, let’s get into how you, gentlemen, can actually knock Mother’s Day 2026 out of the park.

Overwhelming consensus: mama needs a break

I will preface this by saying these suggestions are not just my random musings. They are based on hard, scientific data. (Translation: me polling thousands of mothers via Facebook, Reddit and real life over the past three years of writing this column.)

Gentlemen, the results are in. And they are definitive.

I'll save you a lot of time here. You don’t need to overthink this. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. You don’t need to panic-buy something random at CVS at 9:47 p.m. on Saturday night.

God, please don't do that.

Because when I ask moms what they actually want for Mother’s Day, the answer is almost comically consistent: Rest. Peace. A day where they are responsible for literally nothing.

Motherhood is a beautiful and honorable calling. It’s also exhausting — especially for the moms "in the trenches" with babies and little kids who require something every 3.5 seconds.

And no, this isn’t to say grandmas and moms of grown kids don’t deserve to be celebrated. They absolutely do. But dads, if your wife is currently wiping butts, packing lunches, answering 47 questions before 8 a.m. and hasn’t sat down in peace since 2019… she doesn’t want a chaotic brunch reservation where she still ends up managing the kids. And she definitely doesn't want to cook.

As one mom told me, she wants "a day where I make zero decisions."

Another said she imagines heaven as "waking up to a spotless house and the smell of bacon."

Fellas, I think we’re seeing a pattern here.

Dad's Mother's Day checklist

The good news is that you don’t have to scramble to book a luxury vacation or drop three month’s salary on diamonds. Although I’m sure she wouldn’t mind that, either.

But it's really very simple.

Plan the entire day: Emphasis on the entire. Not "what do you want to do?" Not "where should we eat?" She should not have to use a single brain cell today.

You are now in charge of the kids: All day. Start to finish. Meals, snacks, outfits, sunscreen, meltdowns — it’s your time to shine, Daddio.

Handle the meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner. They’re all up to you, whether you’re cooking, buying or ordering in.

Give her alone time: Real alone time. Not "I’ll take the kids for 20 minutes while you shower." We’re talking hours. A nap. A bath. Silence. Maybe even plan a full day where she does whatever she wants with zero responsibilities.

Clean the house: Or better yet, hire someone to do it. And not just a quick tidy. I’m talking deep clean — baseboards, bathrooms, all of it. Year after year, this is one of the most requested "gifts" I hear from moms.

If you do all of these things, she's going to have a great day. If you're looking for some gift ideas, too, the next section is for you.

Here's what women really want for Mother's Day

Those who have been reading Womansplaining for a while know that flowers are a non-negotiable for special occasions — birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day and, yes, Mother's Day.

Ladies love flowers.

I don’t care how many times a woman has told you, "Oh, you don’t need to get me flowers. They just die anyway."

They're lying. Trying to appease you.

I mean, sure, some ladies are more into flowers than others. But no woman will ever be upset about her man walking through the front door with a smile and a fresh bouquet. That is a freebie. An uncontested lay-up. Take it.

But if you're ready to go beyond that, buckle up. Because I've got some gift ideas, too.

A MAN'S FOOLPROOF GUIDE TO NOT SCREWING UP VALENTINE'S DAY

Something sentimental: A handwritten card from you telling her how much you adore her. A note from the kids telling her she's the best mom in the whole world. Something that lets her know how special she is to your family.

An example: Decades ago, my mom bought my grandma a mother's ring containing the tiny birthstones of all six of her kids. Until the day she died, my grandma never took off that ring.

Another example from reader Carol C.: "My son-in-law arranged for a photo shoot of my daughters, my granddaughters, my mom and me. Four generations of women. My mom is gone now, and I'm so grateful I have these pictures, I look at them every day."

I'm not crying, you're crying.

A gift that supports her hobbies outside of motherhood: This came up a lot. Workout classes, hiking gear, gardening supplies, books, skincare, whatever she’s into outside of raising tiny humans.

A gift card for a spa day or mani/pedi: I know gift cards sort of get a bad rap for being impersonal, but I also know a lot of men are clueless about services offered at a spa. Does she want a massage (Swedish or deep-tissue?), a facial (HydraFacial, chemical peel, anti-aging?) or specialized treatments (like hot stones, lymphatic drainage or microdermabrasion?) On her nails, does she like gel or dip? If you have no idea what many of those words mean, your best bet is a gift card to a nice spa — that way she can choose her own adventure.

If you look around, many spas offer packages for special occasions like Mother's Day.

For example, I go to the Woodhouse Spa near my house in Tennessee (but they have locations in 25 different states), and if you buy a $250 gift card, you get a free luxury skin care set. Fellas, imagine the brownie points you will earn.

A "treat yourself" self-care splurge she wouldn’t buy on her own:

Plush, spa-style bathrobe

Fancy slippers

A designer bag

Elevated pajamas (Yes, that's a thing. Try Eberjay, Cozy Earth, Lunya or Lake)

Manta sleep mask (I wear mine every single night.)

Cozy weighted blanket

Get her car detailed. Or detail it yourself if you're on a budget.

I've even had several women tell me they want Botox as a gift. There's a very important caveat there, though. Do not, under any circumstance, buy your wife Botox unless she has directly, explicitly asked for it. The same goes for exercise equipment.

A night in a hotel by herself: I swear women scream this every year, and every year, male readers email me to tell me it's dumb. But I am telling you, guys. If you have young kids at home (or even moody teenagers), your wife will lose her mind with excitement over a stay in a local hotel by herself. Let her sleep in, order room service and watch trashy reality TV in a plush robe without a single interruption.

If you really want to knock her socks off, prepare for her a little go-basket for her night away: a book/magazine, a bottle of wine, a bath bomb, her favorite snacks, a sleep mask. My goodness.

Of course, this hotel stay away from her children doesn't have to be on Mother's Day. Plan it for the night before, the weekend after, whatever makes sense for your schedule.

Just my two cents, but if you booked her a hotel stay on Saturday night and she came home to a brunch already prepared in a clean house on Mother's Day... let's just say you may end up with another kid in about nine months.

Some friendly reminders (i.e., how not to screw this up)

I have given you the game plan. Now let's make sure you don't fumble at the goal line.

If you have young kids, this is on you. They can’t plan a day. They can’t cook breakfast. They can’t drive to Target. You are the entire operation.

Yes, celebrate your mom — but don’t forget your wife. Your mom will be thrilled with a call, a card, flowers, a meal, time with her family. And she should get those things! The mother of your children — who is actively in the trenches — deserves a full-court press.

Do not take her somewhere she still has to "mom." If you drag her to a family cookout where she’s chasing kids, prepping food and cleaning up while you’re working the grill with a beer... you have missed the point entirely.

"Don't buy her anything she has to plug in." A reader named Bruce shared this bit of wisdom with me last year, and I now include it in every Womansplaining gift guide. Sure, there are exceptions to everything. But in general, this is a very good rule to follow. Home appliances, cooking gadgets, vacuum cleaners... these are not thoughtful gifts. They are chores.

And one final reminder: this is not an attack on you, dads. I’m assuming you’re a great dad. I’m assuming you’re pulling your weight. But my scientific research (again, thousands of moms) has made one thing very clear: Mama needs a break. She longs to relax and be pampered.

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Mother’s Day is your chance to give her exactly that.

I've laid out the plan. I've made it easy for you. It's up to you to execute. And remember, your day is next month.