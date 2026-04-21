Kansas high school students take 27-foot Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to the prom

Not every prom night memory can or should be passed along to the grandkids. This one about opting to take a 27-foot Oscar Mayer Wienermobile instead of a limo to the event is one that will be.

For now anyway. Who knows how the Wienermobile will be portrayed years from now. A narrative about how it was a symbol of the patriarchy could easily be woven into its history by a few lunatics.

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These high school students from Kansas aren't worried about any of that right now and they shouldn't be. They saw an opening to fill up a Wienermobile and take it to prom and they went for it. That's how memories are made.

The night the Seamen High School students will never forget came together the day before the prom when they were out at a Sonic restaurant in Topeka and noticed the large vehicle parked at a nearby grocery store.

"One of my buddies was like, 'Can we rent this thing?' and I was like, 'Well, what if we just ask about prom? What if they take us? It's tomorrow. Like, that'd be insane,’" Breckan Andrews, a junior at Seaman High School, told KSNT-TV.

The group of friends decided to ask and approached the Wienermobile's "Hot Dogger" driver, Maggie Dawson aka "Meatloaf Maggie," to see if there was any chance of taking the vehicle to their prom.

"I'm just used to asking weird questions like that, to be honest. I like talking to everyone and it just made sense in my mind. You miss all the shots you don't take," Andrews told another local news outlet WIBW-TV.

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Meatloaf Maggie thought it was a great idea. She said, "It was like a little light bulb. We were like, 'Well, what time is prom?' And from there, we checked our schedule, and we were able to make it happen."

The team at Oscar Mayer helped the high schoolers make their night a memorable one without charging them for the ride to the prom. One of the students summed up the experience perfectly.

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Cooper Lietz said, "People take limos. This is basically just a big hot dog limo."

This kid's going places. It's absolutely true. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is basically a big hot dog limo. It's also a memory maker for these high schoolers.