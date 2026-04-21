Students crown Oklahoma hero principal prom king weeks after he stops attempted school shooting

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What began as a typical prom in a town southwest of Oklahoma City became a surprise tribute when Principal Kirk Moore was crowned king weeks after heroically saving the lives of students by bravely tackling a suspected Columbine-inspired gunman.

"It was definitely an amazing experience, and it just felt good to the soul knowing we were giving him the honor that he deserves," said junior Rachel Hamilton.

Camera footage released April 7 from Pauls Valley High School shows Moore getting shot in the leg while tackling the alleged gunman, identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Lee Hawkins. Authorities say that in the Columbine-inspired attack, Hawkins entered the school lobby with two semiautomatic handguns, ordered people to the ground and attempted to shoot a student before his firearm malfunctioned and was stopped by Moore.

"I think there were so many things that happened that weren't just coincidences," said Hamilton. "It was really God watching over us all."

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In her interview on America Reports on Monday she emphasized that divine interventions prevented greater tragedies.

Around 2:20 p.m. CT, Hamilton was making her way through the courtyard, the approximate time Hawkins attempted to attack.

"I remember I was walking, and I heard this crash, and obviously you don't think it’s a shooter," she said.

She continued toward the tennis courts, like any normal day, before learning Moore had been shot.

"I was the only one outside in the courtyard," she said. "He could've come in that way and there were no adults around."

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Junior Isaac Jacobson learned the severity of the situation as it unfolded off campus.

"If any circumstance went differently, people would’ve died," Jacobson said. "If his gun didn’t misfire, or if Moore wasn’t there at that moment, things would’ve been different. Just the sheer amount of coincidences that happened surrounding that situation, I don't see any other way other than God's hand."

As he approached his car, like any other end to a school day, he saw a horde of police officers springing into the building. The next hour was filled with anxiety.

Unable to reach his friends due to Oklahoma schools’ phone ban , which prohibits the use of cell phones from the first bell to dismissal, he feared the worst.

"I’m only 17," Jacobson said. "I’m not ready to lose my friends."

He was later relieved to learn some of his friends narrowly avoided being in the office where the confrontation occurred after they "stopped to see a random teacher" instead.

The totality of all these circumstances, the gun misfiring, Moore’s exact positioning, Jacobson’s friends’ change of plans or where Hawkins chose to enter the school led Hamilton and Jacobson to believe is direct evidence of the Lord’s hand at work.

A few weeks later, the two students said they felt prom felt like a moment of relief and an opportunity to celebrate and come together after what they believed was both physical and spiritual protection.

"Everybody seemed – not like we were not over it, but celebrating how well it went," said Jacobson. "I went up and shook his [Moore’s] hand and thanked him for everything because I hadn't gotten to that point."

The two then reflected on the aftermath of what they and their community had endured.

Even though she admits "it’s kind of cliche," Hamilton says she feels that you have to live your life to the fullest; tomorrow’s not guaranteed, which is so true, especially from a religious stance.

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"Ultimately, beyond the fear, it gives me hope knowing that there’s good people like Coach Moore and others," said Jacobson. "It gives me hope we’re able to step in and that this bravery won’t just be thrown away."