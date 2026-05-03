Jimmy Fallon starts chewing on microphone in cringey interview ahead of F1 Miami

Jimmy Fallon was excited to be on the F1 Miami Grand Prix grid on Sunday afternoon. In fact, he was so excited that he forgot how to function like a normal human being in society.

The late-night host has been a part of the festivities in Miami throughout the weekend in the lead-up to the race and almost made it through Sunday's action without making things incredibly awkward for every single person watching from home. The keyword there is "almost."

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As he does ahead of each F1 race, Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle made his way through the huge crowd of people at the front of the grid in Miami on Sunday afternoon. Brundle's walks have produced countless memorable moments over the years, with it being an off-the-cuff approach as he runs into celebrities and essentially shoves a microphone in their face.

That's exactly what Brundle did as he made his way up to Fallon, and within a few seconds, Brundle's microphone was in the professional funny man's mouth.

The incredibly awkward parting handshake between the two followed by Brundle saying, "Do not take my mic sock again" really brought the moment together.

Fallon's personality and comedy style have always had a flavor of awkwardness, but chewing on an interviewer's microphone at an F1 race wasn't a move anyone could have seen coming.

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As for the Miami Grand Prix itself, it was ultimately rescheduled on Sunday after some nasty storms and heavy rainfall pushed through the area earlier in the day. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes took the top spot on the podium, while McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third, respectively.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull racer Fallon said he was pulling for, finished in the five spot.