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Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan defends Jimmy Kimmel over backlash from Melania widow joke

The podcaster said 'nobody gave a s--t' about the joke until the shooting happened

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel addresses 'expectant widow' backlash Video

Jimmy Kimmel addresses 'expectant widow' backlash

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel addressed the backlash to his viral "expectant widow" joke after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump called for his firing.

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Podcaster Joe Rogan defended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel against backlash after a controversial joke targeting first lady Melania Trump.

Kimmel joked that Melania had the glow of an "expectant widow" during a mock White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner skit delivered days before the Saturday shooting, a joke Rogan said "nobody gave a s--t" about until the incident happened.

"It came out on Thursday. No one cared Friday. No one cared on Saturday until Saturday night when the assassination attempt, and then all the sudden, everyone’s blaming Kimmel," Rogan said Friday on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

When dissecting the meaning behind Kimmel’s joke, Rogan suggested it could be interpreted in multiple ways, such as President Donald Trump’s old age or dark political humor.

KIMMEL CALLS MELANIA TRUMP AN ‘EXPECTANT WIDOW’ BEFORE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER SHOOTING

donald trump, joe rogan and jimmy kimmel

Rogan suggested Kimmel's joke could be interpreted in multiple ways, such as President Donald Trump’s old age or dark political humor. (Left (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images), Right (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images))

"Could be [an old guy joke] or an assassination joke if you want to take it that way. But he is old," Rogan said.

The suspected shooter at the WHCA Dinner, Cole Allen, a computer scientist from Torrance, California, allegedly wrote in a manifesto note that his targets were Trump administration officials except for FBI Director Kash Patel.

Rogan’s remarks come after Kimmel faced a wave of backlash, including from those directly targeted by the joke.

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE UNLOADS ON KIMMEL, CALLING HIM 'DERANGED' AND FOR HIM TO BE FIRED

Melania Trump condemned the remark as inappropriate and harmful in a statement on X Monday morning.

"His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," she said.

President Trump also fired back, calling for Kimmel’s firing on Truth Social  and defending his wife against the "despicable" act.

Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel standing together

Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel stand together in a photo. (Getty Images)

"I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale," Trump wrote. "Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC."

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Kimmel has not apologized for the joke and pushed back on the criticism, responding during Monday’s episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We’ve all been there, right?"

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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