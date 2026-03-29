F1 star Max Verstappen suggests he's considering retirement at age 28

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Max Verstappen snatched the torch from Lewis Hamilton and became one of the most unstoppable Formula 1 drivers in the sport from 2021 to 2024.

The 2025 and 2026 seasons have been a struggle for the Red Bull racer. He finished second to McLaren’s Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings last season, ending his streak of world championships, and has yet to finish in the top five this year.

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After finishing eighth in the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen suggested he was contemplating retirement at the age of 28.

"Privately I’m very happy," Verstappen told the BBC. "You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?"

He made clear he was suggesting that 2026 could be his final season.

"I want to be here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that’s not really the case," he said. "Of course I do enjoy certain aspects. I enjoy working with my team. It’s like a second family. But once I sit in the car it’s not the most enjoyable unfortunately. I’m trying. I keep telling myself every day to try and enjoy it. It’s just very hard."

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Part of the struggles for Verstappen has been trying to get acclimated to the regulation changes.

"I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am," he said. "Because I also know that you can’t be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I’m very realistic in that and I’ve been there before. I’ve not only been winning in F1.

"But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver," he continued. "Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do."

Maybe a break in the schedule will help clear Verstappen’s head.

Formula 1 will have a few weeks off as two races that were set for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were canceled because of military operations in Iran.

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The next race is set for May 3 in Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.