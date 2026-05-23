Sydney Thomas dominates the red carpet in Cannes as her star continues to rise, new MLB power couple & MEAT!

It's rainy, windy, nasty and a complete washout out my window this morning, which means it's a perfect Saturday morning to dump out a fresh, new edition of Saturday Screencaps. You're damn right, I'm counting my blessings for not forcing assistant Screencaps editor SeanJo to work this weekend.

I had a half-day off work Friday so I could play golf with the text group and the wind blew sustained at 20 mph and gusted to 25–30 at times. By the end of the day, all I could think about was just getting inside a structure with four walls. But, at least we were able to golf and I didn't play too badly.

In brighter news, how about this performance turned in by American Sydney Thomas on Friday in Cannes, France? We are witnessing a star in the making. Just last week, I wrote about how the University of Alabama grad was doing celebrity poker and trying to find her footing in the pop culture world.

Uh, I think she's found her footing. This is what American dominance looks like. Biological females doing biological female things in Europe, just reminding the mouthy Europeans that we haven't lost a step even after the Alphabet Mafia tried to destroy American exceptionalism during the Biden years.

RING GIRL SYDNEY THOMAS TURNS HEADS AT POKER TABLE AS SHE TAKES ON FELLOW CELEBS, KING COBRA SURPRISE & MEAT

Does your 9-year-old know how to use a flamethrower?

– Brandon S. reports in this weekend: This could go under so hard things, but I feel like it goes under teaching your kids basic responsibilities. This is my nine-year-old helping me burn weeds with a flamethrower tip my wife bought me last year for Father’s Day.

My dad passed away eight years ago at 66 years of age. I was 36 I may have been 10yrs old. Myself and 3 brothers were devastated, We had lost our hero. Fast forward to the following spring and my mom is in panic mode because she literally doesn’t know how to do any outdoor work except landscaping. I used that situation as a way to let my kids know, one day I’ll be gone and they’ll have to help my wife out around the house and also know how to take care of their own homes. This pic came up on my phone just now and I thought I’d share. Make Rec Leagues great again and happy Memorial Day weekend everyone.

Show Us Your Meat®

– Brad S. shows off: Two slabs of baby-back party ribs for the neighborhood rib burn off! (I used the Meat Church recipe.)

REITAN WINS AFTER NEARLY QUITTING FOR YOUTUBE, SNEDEKER'S WELL-EARNED CRY, AND EARLY PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HYPE

Something to watch this weekend while rain ruins your patio plans

– Mike T. in Idaho suggests: Have you watched the Netflix documentary on Ulysses S. Grant? Extremely well done!

Kinsey: I have not watched it. Honestly, I haven't watched much TV this week other than some baseball and the NHL conference finals.

The state of Yacht Rock

– Kevin in Naples, Fla., writes: Memorial Day weekend is suddenly upon us, it is the advent of summer. That means it is full fledged Yacht Rock season.

Besides the usual suspects like What A Fool Believes, Lowdown, Sailing, Rich Girl, Biggest Part of Me, etc. do you have any dark horse favorites?

For dark horses, I'm rolling with

Sexy Eyes - Dr Hook

Feels So Good - Chuck Mangione

Thunder Island - Jay Ferguson

Moonlight Feels Right - Starbuck

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Kinsey: While golfing Thursday, I was riding with my buddy Diesel, who turned on the new Keith Urban Yacht Rock songs and I was not pleased in the least. Did we need Urban to cover Yacht Rock songs? Absolutely not. Is this a case of stolen valor? 100%. These country dorks can't stick to their own industry. They ripped off "Fast Cars" from Tracy Chapman and now Urban's stealing "Summer Breeze" from Seals and Croft.

Shame on Keith Urban.

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That is it this Saturday morning with the rain pounding the east-facing windows. It's one of those weather weekends we won't soon forget. But, life goes on. It might feel like October, but we have to figure out a way to make the best of it.

That means some retail therapy. I'm going to go out and buy a KombiSystem from Stihl that my dad has sold me on. I'm starting with the edger and the pole saw. That should just about complete my needs with my yard tools. I have the Stihl trimmer and hedge trimmer. Outside of adding a battery Stihl mower, I think this should be it.

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Go have a great weekend. I'll see you guys Monday morning.

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