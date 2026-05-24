Elizabeth Hurley is locked in for summer, hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter turns up the heat & baseball and meat

I'm on the road this morning, bringing Sunday Screencaps to you from the aftermath of a family wedding. They obviously didn't get the memo here about Memorial Day Weekend being unofficial start of summer.

It's cool this morning and it's not even supposed to get into the 80s today. But you know who did receive the memo? Elizabeth Hurley. She's always ready for summer, and at 60, she's still locked in.

On Saturday, the longtime proponent of summer and bikini season rolled out the welcome mat for one of the OutKick Culture Department's favorite times of the year. She had content ready to go and she delivered.

That's not surprising. She is a professional. Hurley was outside, she looked to be near a pool, and she was in full promotional mode. It's what we've come to expect from the actress/model, especially this time of year.

ELIZABETH HURLEY TRADES IN BIKINIS FOR DENIM AS HER TENNESSEE FARMING CAREER TAKES OFF, VINTAGE ANDRE & MEAT

That's how you get the Sunday during Memorial Day Weekend started. We have emails, we have more baseball and meat, we have hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter and more.

Let's get the unofficial start of summer off on the right foot.

Mike T? from San Diego is Wrong

- Tim R writes:

Sean

I just finished reading screencaps for Thursday May 21st and Mike T's contribution. He stated that "We don't have any collegiate summer baseball in San Diego, maybe not even So-Cal." That couldn't be further from the truth..My son played for the San Diego Waves for 2 fantastic summers during his college baseball career. The Waves are a team who play in the Western Baseball Association and in 2025 completed its 25th year of existence..The Waves routinely compete in the WBC World Series which is a 32 team tournament that gets teams from all over the country. This Tournament has been held annually since 1935 and is held in Wichita Kansas....If you are a true baseball fan this tournament should be on your bucket list.

Thanks for your great Work Sean

SeanJo

I appreciate the support and I think you meant Jim T, not Mike. I have to admit that I'm not familiar with the collegiate summer baseball scene in San Diego, so I'll let him respond to that.

Thanks for reaching out. I'm confident at the end of the exchange we'll all be more familiar with the summer baseball scene out in San Diego.

Chimney starter cubes

- John D writes:

Sean,

I am here to help. Bear and the Philly boys do competitive BBQ contest and we swear by these. Just light 1 under the chimney and be patient. Once coals turn orange load them in. Easy peasy. No lighter fluid taste. These things are magical. Have a great some.

Charcoal lighter problems

- Cary H writes:

For Jim T in San Diego with charcoal lighter problems. Saw at barbecue contest.

Paige and more

- Joe in E. TN (Refugee) writes:

Sean,

Michael R needs to stop thinking he speaks for any other golfers than the ones in his group that spend their time discussing who's gonna pitch and who's gonna catch after the round! THOSE are the golfers who wish Paige would go away. SEXUALIZED GOLF!?! SHAME...SHAME...SHAME

To change the subject:

Loved Trotter's (oops, I mean Jim T in SD) pic from PLNU. I used to ride my bike over to that campus all the time as a kid. One time I climbed along the very steep hill outside the left field fence and picked up about two dozen homer balls. If you look in the background behind the second palm tree from the right, you see three palm trees in the distance (actually four, one is blocked by the foreground tree) is right in front of the spot on the cliffs where my wife and I got remarried on our 24th anniversary, almost 13 years ago.

Great job subbing in for Joe. You obviously read his dailies to keep up with the arc.

SeanJo

Hey Joe, thanks for reaching out and thanks for having my back. I knew there were golfers out there and golf fans who support the fine work of Paige Spiranac. Also, I've been reading a version of Screencaps since Kinsey's Busted Coverage days. I'm not just the best reliever in the game, I'm also a fan.

No Animal here

- Jack writes:

And you're what Native Americans would call, "Not So Smart," or "Runs With Scissors."

SeanJo

Thank you, Jack. I take either of those as a compliment.

For anyone wondering what Jack is talking about, I made a joke about Selena Gomez reportedly joining an A-list cast in a four-hour X-rated movie. A genre-defying work of art, according to the director.

I wrote, "Don't let reports that Selena Gomez is going to be starring in an X-rated movie fool you. This isn’t going to be a poorly produced amateur-level movie thrown together with someone who doesn’t know what they're doing."

"It's also not a sex tape, for the folks who can't get their act together. Congratulations if you let your mind go there, you're an animal."

Baseball and meat

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Went down to see Point Loma Nazarene University host game 2 of the NCAA Div. II baseball super regionals against Northwest Nazarene, from Idaho. PLNU ended up sweeping Northwest Nazarene, and for the third time in six years is off to Cary, N.C. for the Div. II College World Series. And as the photo shows, it was a tourism bureau kind of day - just perfect weather for a baseball game at America's most scenic ballpark.

The other photo is of the Sabor Catering (not sponsored!) popup grill, where our man was serving up quarter pound burgers and dogs all game. Even though I ended up wearing part of the burger on my shirt it was well worth it!

Meanwhile, my buddy S.P. was following progress of San Diego State's game in Mesa, Ariz., in the Mountain West conference tourney on his phone. Our Aztecs also ended up prevailing late over New Mexico - fingers crossed that by the time this runs on Sunday, the Aztecs are 2-0 and in the tournament final!

And up in what we call North County here in America's Finest City, Cal State San Marcos - ranked #3 in the U.s. in Div. II women's softball - came back from a stunning first game blowout loss to Biola to sweep a DH today and are off to Chattanooga for the Div. II Softball World Series!

And downtown on the harborfront, the Padres are chasing the A's.

For those keeping score at home, that's four world-class ballparks in San Diego: Petco, still one of the gems among Major League stadiums; Tony Gwynn Stadium on the campus of SDSU; Fowler Park at the University of San Diego (which had an uncharacteristic off year this season); and Carroll B. Land Field at Pt Loma - where you can watch surfers and sailboats between innings without ever leaving your seat.

San Diego may be one of the great diamond capitals of our great nation!

Monday, I'll be with the Cub Scout Pack that my Kiwanis Club sponsors at a local cemetery honoring our fallen heroes. What a great start to the summer!

SeanJo

You can't beat baseball and meat. That's spring. That's summer. That's living the dream. I love the baseball updates. That is and always will be my first love. Keep them coming.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

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That's all for this Sunday. I hope everyone is enjoying the start to summer. Fire up the grills and send your meat my way. I want to see it.

The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com . Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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