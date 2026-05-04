Jessica Alba's celebrates 45th birthday on a yacht living it up with her girlfriends, Burrow at Derby & MEAT

Let's get Monday Screencaps rolling with Jessica Alba and her girlfriends enjoying a yacht weekend for Alba's 45th birthday. That's not a misprint. She's now 45 and hasn't lost the fastball. I know what you're about to email: She's a HUGE LIB who hates Trump, supported Biden, rambles on about woke causes from time to time and about saving the planet, blah, blah, blah.

Look, she's no Sydney Sweeney, but there's always time for Alba to come around. At least she hasn't gone fully off the reservation like Alyssa Milano. The birthday girl still knows the content game. Look at this barrage of content she dumped out over the weekend.

Yes, she's a Kamala supporter. "With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past," Alba wrote on Instagram in 2024.

The more I investigate Alba's content history, to me, it looks like she has to do the LIB thing to keep her street cred within the community, but deep down, she wants to let loose and live it up on a yacht burning fossil fuels. The save the world act can only go on for so long. You can only do so many appearances with Biden before you realize getting busy living is much better than showing faux outrage for some topic people will forget about five minutes after your speech.

JESSICA ALBA TURNS HEADS IN SIZZLING BIKINI PHOTOS AS ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL WITH ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ STAR

At 45, there are only so more years in your prime. Live it up, Jessica.

CONTACT! CONTACT! CONTACT!

– Tom Q. emails: Thank you for the stickers. Very much appreciated. I can’t believe you can find the time and are willing to stuff envelopes for your TNML members. So cool. Screencaps is the best.

Kinsey: You're welcome, Tom. As for the others, I have at least 100 more envelopes to stuff. Hang in there, I'm getting caught on mail by the day. You'll get your stickers.

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It's good to hear from our friends in far northern North Dakota

– Dillon writes: Hey Joe, I'll be the first to admit I haven't been keeping up with caps as much as id like. Figured I'd share a fairly usual sight at the local bar. Buddy comes rollin up to the bar (1 of 3 in town) on his lawnmower.

Kinsey: How do I know it's warming up across the northern Plains? The Crosby boys are out and about and there's not snow on the ground. I just looked and it's going to be 83 there starting early next week.

Mike T. and Cindy T. visit one of my favorite places in the U.S.

– Mike T. says: First stop Cannon Beach and Tillamook Bay, Oregon.

Kinsey: It's been 22 years since I've been in this area of the country. It's beyond time to get back. I've told Mrs. Screencaps for years that I have to take her on a drive down the 101 and just hit small towns like Seaside and Cannon Beach. The other spot that absolutely love visiting is Cape Disappointment just to imagine the boat captains navigating those waters into Columbia River.

Don't make me start looking at plane tickets, Mike T.!

This was a VERY HOT TOPIC in the text group this weekend

After dropping my lawn down to 2 1/2 inches last night, I asked the text group if it's worth it to buy a striping kit. Boy, oh boy, things got emotional in a matter of seconds. Diesel told me to just buy the kit. My yard would pop, he said. That's when Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green check in & was instantly HEATED at Diesel for using a striping kit instead of just knowing how to mow a yard.

My head is spinning at how dumb this all sounds

– Charles T. sent this over. I'm not calling him dumb. I'm calling all the mental gymnastics going on dumb.

Kinsey: Let me make this as simple as possible. A vast majority of the parents who blow thousands on travel sports (let's focus on baseball) are doing it so their kids don't have to play with the kid who can't catch a baseball. The families do not want to see weak, inferior in their community. I have yet to come across parents who have told me this is all about college entrance arbitrage. So dumb.

– Eddie from Acworth tells us: Wanted to weigh in on travel ball from a true outsider’s perspective. My wife and I have three grown boys, so our days of sitting in the stands are long behind us. But she’s the head PE teacher at our local elementary school, and a bunch of her kids are always begging her to come watch their games.Saturday one of her favorites was playing, so I tagged along (perfect weather, nothing good on TV—how could I say no?).

We pulled into the massive complex in East Cobb, Ga (look it up-East Cobb is a baseball factory).She told me to grab the closest lot… which turned out to be completely full. So we ended up in the overflow lot across the street. $10 to park.Then we walked to the gated entrance: $12 per person.The place itself is unbelievable—20 turf fields, beautiful covered stands on an incline, and top-tier concessions. But when we got to our field, the scoreboard was blank. I assumed it was broken.

Nope. You have to download their app and pay another $12 just to see the score and stats. By the time we sat down, we were out $46 just to watch one game—plus a 30-minute drive each way. And that was just for the two of us supporting one kid. The boy we went to see had another game two hours later.

These families basically live at the park.I honestly don’t know how travel-ball parents do it. It’s absolutely insane. That said, the kid we watched had a walk, a hit, and an RBI in a 10-0 win. He was beaming ear-to-ear when it was over, so there’s that. You guys are nuts!!

The state of tipping in 2026

– Eric P. says: I will generally never tip for anything I pick up at a restaurant and NEVER at Starbucks. I do however like to offer them humor, which brings me to the funniest thing I have said to a barista, which was due to his reaction more than the joke. I told him I wanted a Bin Laden latte.. when he asked what that was , I said, "You know, three shots and a splash", making reference to to the navy dumping him in the ocean..I was reminded of the as I just saw your screen shot of what happened 15 years ago ..

Great TV theme songs that hold up 45-50 years later

– Richard M. tells me: The original Magnum P.I. theme song was outstanding. I would also, though, like to nominate the original Hawaii Five-0 theme song, complete with great outrigger shots. "Book ‘em, Danno".

Is this gross?

– Don B. in Big Canoe, GA asks: Hey Joe - love Screencaps. It is a must read every morning. When my wife and I go out and I wear jeans and a 1/4 zip, when we get home I put both back in the closet for the next time. My wife throws everything she wore in the dirty clothes basket and she thinks what I do is "gross". I think wearing something one time (not talking about under clothes or a sweaty golf shirt) and throwing it in the wash is a bit much.

So, my question - who is right?

Kinsey: You're right on this one, Don. As long as you're not sweating like a pig through the clothes, the Q-zip isn't disgusting. It's all about the circumstances. I like to think Screencaps readers have some sense and can tell when it's time for a piece of clothing to head to the washing machine.

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And with that, let's get the week rolling. You guys are really starting to fire off great topics. There are multiple interesting conversations boiling up. I have so many emails to go through. So many envelopes are waiting for me. Keep it up. You guys have started May strong.

The sun is out. The birds are chirping their hearts out. Let's go have a great day of life. Smile. Enjoy yourself. It's just work. You could be dead. Have some perspective today.

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