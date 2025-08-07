Jessica Alba's 'stunning' in green bikini as romance with ‘Top Gun’ star Danny Ramirez heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is enjoying some fun in the sun.

The 44-year-old "Sin City" star posted a photo of herself enjoying the summer sun in a dark green string bikini, captioning the post, "Sunshine."

In the selfie, Alba can be seen taking a sip of her drink out of a coconut, accessorizing the bikini with a dainty gold chain necklace and big black sunglasses.

"Absolutely beautiful," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another wrote, "You look absolutely stunning [heart emoji] enjoy your drink."

A third fan chimed in with, "44 looks good on you jess." "Absolutely perfect," wrote another.

The "Fantastic Four" star recently posted photos from her vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in which she could be seen in a number of different bikinis. In one of the photos, Alba wore a light pink bikini and matching cover-up, and in another she showed off her abs in a brown bikini while lounging on a boat.

Her trip to Riviera Maya came just a few days after she was spotted leaving Cancun with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Danny Ramirez, per TMZ, with the outlet reporting the two were spending time together in the coastal town.

Rumors of her new romance with the actor then began swirling on social media, with a source telling People that things are "very new" between Alba and the 32-year-old actor.

The source told the outlet that the two are "having a good time together."

Alba announced her split from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage and 20 years together on Instagram in January, with the couple going on to file for divorce the following month.

In the divorce filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba cited irreconcilable differences and listed Dec. 27, 2024, as the date of separation. The pair requested joint custody for their three children — daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she wrote on Instagram.

She concluded: "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.