Ronda Rousey returning to fighting after nearly 10-year hiatus: 'This is for all MMA fans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Baddest Woman on the Planet" is back.

After last fighting in mixed martial arts on Dec. 30, 2016, Ronda Rousey will be back in the cage on May 16 against Gina Carano.

Rousey, the first woman signed by the UFC who became a Hall of Famer in 2018, retired in 2016 after six successful UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship defenses before entering WWE full-time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 39-year-old has wrestled sporadically since but is now coming home May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

"This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more," Rousey said in a release.

Carano has not fought since 2009 and went into acting.

"Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us," Carano, who owned a 7-1 record from 2006 to 2009, said. "She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive."

UFC CHAMPION TITO ORTIZ REVEALS HE FLED HOME STATE CALIFORNIA BECAUSE OF NEWSOM'S LEADERSHIP

The fight will be broadcast on Netflix through Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, which also promoted all three Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fights.

"MVP has always been driven by disruption and delivering the biggest moments in combat sports on a global scale, and today we are officially bringing that energy to MMA for the first time," Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, said. "Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are the two most formative figures in the history of women’s MMA; they are the icons who shattered the glass ceiling and helped build the foundation this sport stands on.

"MVP's conviction in women’s boxing was driven by the success achieved by Ronda Rousey, who was the biggest star of the entire sport of MMA during her career. Following the unprecedented success of our boxing partnership, we are proving that MVP and Netflix can create blockbuster live events in multiple sports that engage fans across generations. This is what we do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rousey’s MMA record got off to a 12-0 start before she lost her final two bouts to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, respectively.

Nine of Rousey’s 12 victories came within the first 70 seconds, and all but one was in the first round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter