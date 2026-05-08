FBI received tip Nazis built secret UFO craft, bombshell declassified documents reveal

Declassified FBI documents reveal the Nazis might have had secret UFO-like crafts.

The U.S. government, at the direction of President Donald Trump, dropped a gold mine of UFO files early Friday morning.

As a UFO enthusiast (impossible not to be at this point), I immediately dived in, and uncovered a gem:

The possible existence of a Nazi UFO in 1944.

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FBI received tip about possible Nazi UFO program.

The documents released to the public on Friday included multiple pages concerning a tip about a possible Nazi UFO craft.

The Nazis were obsessed with advanced weapons programs during the war, including what some might consider wonder weapons. Weapons so powerful that they could change the tide of the war.

Of course, the super weapons failed to be produced at a high enough level to have any serious impact, but that didn't mean the Nazis didn't try.

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The FBI documents allege a man named Paul Peyerl handed over information that claimed the Nazis built the craft in 1944 in the Black Forest of Austria.

The document states, in part, the following:

During this period he observed the aircraft described above. It was saucer shaped, about twenty-one feet in diameter, radio controlled, and mounted several jet engines around the exterior portion of the craft. He further described the exterior portion as revolving around the dome in the center which remained stationary. It was PEYERL’s responsibility to photograph the object while in flight. He asserted he was able to retain a negative of a photograph he made at 7,000 meters (20,000 feet). A Xerox copy of the negative, as furnished by PEYERL, appears on the last page of this communication. Also, a still photograph he allegedly made "at the risk of my life", illustrating the object parked in a hanger, appears on the last page. According to PEYERL, the above aircraft was designed and engineered by (First Name Unknown) KUEHR, a German engineer whose present whereabouts is unknown to him. He assumed KUEHR was taken into custody by Allied Forces upon the termination of hostilities. PEYERL stated KUEHR unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the German draft, but was apprehended by the Gestapo.

You can see the full declassified documents released by the FBI below.

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As you can see in the documents, the FBI makes it clear that the documents contain "neither recommendations nor conclusions" of the federal agency. That means it's borderline impossible to know whether or not the Nazi UFO existed or not.

What we do know is that the Nazis did produce some unbelievable weapons and technology for the era. Specifically, the V-2 and the Messerschmitt Me 262 were incredible inventions for the 1940s.

Operation Paperclip also saw the United States take several top Nazi scientists and engineers to put their skills to use for America during the Cold War.

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It wouldn't be surprising at all if the Nazis had attempted to build a UFO-like craft. On that note, infamous Nazi Hans Kammler was a major Nazi engineer, and his fate remains unknown to this day. Some theories have suggested he eventually was secretly taken into U.S. custody.

What do you think about the tip the FBI received? Legit or misinformation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.