Livvy Dunne reacts to viral video showing her being profane in Canada, Indy 500 fans gone wild & MEAT!

Let's get the Memorial Day Screencaps rolling with the energy that was the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 and what turned out to be one of the best finishes in the history of the race. Not only was the race ending electric, let's also take a minute to appreciate the call by IMS Radio.

If this doesn't get your blood pumping, you're hopeless.

And if you like that call, how about the call in the FOX booth. Yes, these guys are technically coworkers, but they have no idea who I am and I'm not here trying to impress a boss. This is just awesome mic work.

FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR, WIENIE 500 ELECTRIFIES A HUNGRY NATION AS INDY 500 APPETIZER

Let's not forget that there was a period for the Indianapolis 500 not that long ago where the event actually dealt with empty seats, something that was unfathomable during the 1980s and 1990s before American open-wheel racing split in half and created the CART vs. IRL feud. 10 years ago, at the 100th running, the energy had returned for this race.

Now, 10 years later, the race is hot once again. IMS has had two straight sellouts. There's an actual buzz on the streets once again about Indy and it just feels right. As a kid who grew up 90 miles from the track and remembers my dad turning on the races as we'd go boating over Memorial Day weekend, it's beautiful to see Indy BACK where it is meant to be. Summer officially kicked off Sunday with an incredible finish.

Speaking of Indy, it looks like Danica ended up at Clayton's Country Bar in downtown Indy after the race. You might remember a week or so ago, Sophie Cunningham ended up on that stage singing songs.

Memorial Day: The evolution

According to the Wounded Warriors Project, "In 1966, the federal government declared Waterloo, New York, the official birthplace of Memorial Day when President Johnson signed a presidential proclamation stating Waterloo celebrated the first Memorial Day. That day, in 1866, the city closed all businesses so residents could decorate the gravesites of soldiers with flowers and American flags."

REMEMBERING THE COLLEAGUES WE LOST: A VETERAN'S MEMORIAL DAY REFLECTION

– Great American veteran Bo in AZ writes: Joe, thanks for what you do! This is a tough weekend for veterans…it’s all about those that don’t make it back. But I know they would want me by the grill with a cold one. I’ll have a whiskey and a cigar later.

Here’s to Brad Conner, Kelly Hornbeck, and Steve Gernett. Great Green Berets who gave their last measure of devotion to this nation. My boys . Tri-Tip and Coors Banquet God Bless America!

Screencaps readers show us what's cooking this weekend

– Myron in far northern Michigan emails: Greetings from the UP. We finally had to cut the grass this week so summer is here. I believe I have final figured out the new code for seeing screencaps, although the read more button has made a reappearance.

WAHLBURGERS CHEF PAUL WAHLBERG SHARES SIMPLE RULES FOR GRILLING PERFECT MEMORIAL DAY BURGER

I sympathize with your agony with the Reds. bit I am a Detroit Tiger fan and our season went right down the drain with every starting pit her missing multiple games this year. But next year will come.

Attached is a picture of the Memorial Day brisket on the smoker. God bless and keep up the good work.

– Brian from PHX emails: Sending greetings from Sunny Phoenix! Thankful for those who sacrificed their lives defending our Freedom! Carrying on an almost century-old Memorial weekend tradition of slow cooking chicken on a spit, and watching the Indy 500. Originally done by my grandfather in Mishawaka, and spread throughout the Midwest and Arizona.Time like this make me wish I was "Back Home Again in Indiana".

Livvy Dunne reacts to her big viral weekend in Toronto

A day after lip readers detected an f-bomb from Livvy Dunne's mouth after her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, gave up a bomb to the Blue Jays, the content machine fired up Instagram Sunday night where she seemed to address the moment. "Occasionally profane," Dunne wrote.

Noted. And appreciated. It shows she's invested, which is saying something about the Pirates organization right now. Livvy knows this team is battling to stay above .500 in the toughest division in baseball. She's living and dying with every pitch. I'll speak for Screencaps readers here: Livvy's passion is appreciated.

SYDNEY SWEENEY AND LIVVY DUNNE FORM ALLIANCE AS LINGERIE WAR WITH VICTORIA'S SECRET OFFICIALLY HEATS UP

Eric is taking credit for my energy level last week while writing Screencaps

– Eric P. emails: Is it me, or did my last letter get you to step up your game this week? Great content this week..Read almost every word of each topic..Out of Africa for the yacht rock song. Let me know when you want to play Chambers Bay..

Yacht Rock

– Dennis C. says: Joe, per my earlier Yacht Rock e-mail. Keep up the fantastic OutKick work 🇺🇸

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That is it this morning. I might try to catch the Memorial Day parade with the boys before an emergency work call which will hopefully lead into some pool and grilling time.

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Remember what Bo in Arizona said about how he honors his fallen military buddies. May we never forget the sacrifices the men and women of the military made so this day is possible.

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