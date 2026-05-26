Wyndham Clark's girlfriend Emily Tanner makes her TV debut after win, hockey parents gone wild & MEAT!

Let's get this short work week cranked up with a Tuesday edition of Screencaps where one of our long-time Instagram favorites, Emily Tanner, making her official debut on the PGA Tour after her boyfriend, Wyndham Clark, won his first tournament in over two years.

Those you who've been with me for a number of years know that Emily has gone from being an Instagram model based in Michigan –– she went to Michigan State and graduated with a degree in public health –– to a Los Angeles-based model, to now being the new PGA Tour golf girlfriend.

Tanner was such an unknown to most back in April at The Masters to the point where Getty photographers were misidentifying her as Clark's old girlfriend. Ah, but Screencaps (I'm taking credit here) was all over the biggest news in the golf girlfriend industry.

Those days are over. Tanner is officially on the scene and Clark IS BACK.

PAIGE SPIRANAC AND HER MOM STUN THE INTERNET, LANE KIFFIN'S INCREDIBLE SHOT AT OLE MISS & THE NFL DID IT AGAIN

• Moving along...I have to give the Cleveland Cavaliers credit for not just getting blown out, but really, really getting blown out to the point where the starters even saved their legs for their upcoming vacations. Losing Game 4 by the score of 130-93 to get swept takes real talent.

– Mike T. writes: Idaho veterans cemetery and Flags of Honor, Merrill Lynch park, Eagle, Idaho. God bless our veterans and America!

– Ron in Lake Oswego, Oregon emails: Don't know if you noticed but all the MLB Teams are wearing a Poppy on their Uniforms today. That's a great touch.

Kinsey: I didn't watch a single pitch of MLB on Monday. Between work, attending the Memorial Day parade with my boys, jumping on a work Zoom, working on the pool, mowing for my in-laws, making dinner for the family, planting flowers and then watering them in, I didn't see anything on TV until nearly 9 p.m. last night.

I did see MY Reds won again and the bullpen didn't completely implode, which was a nice way to kick off the start of summer.

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Screencaps reader reacts to the ski slope pin placement I had to deal with while golfing last week

– Adam writes: I don’t know if it’s a rule or just a design standard, but the ball should be able to stop if you’re within a few feet of the cup. It’s not supposed to be ski-ball where if you’re below the hole you have to keep putting as it keeps coming back to you unless you make it. And if that’s the only place on the green that isn’t the ski slope, then how do they move the cup around every day to let the greens heal? Cup and foot traffic damage. Difficult greens are fine but that sounds like a stupid green, and I’ve played on some of those. Stupid greens or stupid greenskeepers with stupid "unfair" pin placement.

Kinsey: Now I can't remember if I was writing about the pin placement at Monroe (MI) Country Club or Ottawa Park, the oldest public course west of New York City. Both courses had diabolical pin placements that turned into absolute nightmares. The green at Monroe is a literal ski slope. The ball will barely sit still if you putt back uphill. Anything above the hole is rolling 20 feet off the green or more.

Show Us Your Meat®

– Greg in Nebraska shows what he cooked up over the weekend: I hope everyone has a great Memorial Day. I hope people who live in this country, but hate this country, will somehow gain a little understanding and move closer to sanity.

That being said, part of this great country is the ability to grill. I went and got a new pellet grill on Saturday. My daughter helped put it together. I did the burn off Saturday night and did a pork butt on Sunday. 10 hours and it pulled apart so easily. I am looking forward to more meat photos from everyone.

ARE PEOPLE WHO PARK ON STREETS FACING THE WRONG WAY THE WORST PEOPLE ON EARTH?

Is pet culture out of control? Has it been out of control?

– Scott in Rocky Point, NY says: My mini rant today is people insisting on bringing their dogs (nobody brings cats) to places where they shouldn't be, which for me, is everywhere. They bring them to the beaches we go to, even though signs clearly state, "NO PETS ALLOWED." Grocery stores, department stores and even the laundromat I go to each Monday morning. Yappers, sniffers, poopers...I just can't. And they're clearly NOT service dogs. But I'm guessing most claim mental illness as a reason they need little "John Dingle" with them 24/7. Not that hard to leave the little mutts at home for the grocery store trip. Don't get me started on the lady that brings three pups in a stroller out shopping. Stay home and order online.

Screencaps reader calls me out for ripping Keith Urban's Yacht Rock album

– Jim T. is mad at me: Normally, I agree with you on just about everything. Not surprising in that we're both solidly in the middle of mainstream American values and common sense. That we both hail from Dayton, Ohio, also likely contributes.

But I think you need to strongly reconsider your sneering condescension toward country covers of "yacht rock" songs. (I really dislike that name, too - those are my generation’s songs, and most of us will never be anywhere near a yacht.)For starters, Luke Combs sought and received Tracy Chapman’s permission before covering "Fast Car" (which, legally, you don’t have to do - all you have to do is pay the royalties!)

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM BELTS OUT A GARTH BROOKS CLASSIC IN HER SHREDDED JORTS AT INDY BAR, PGA BEER PRICES & MEAT

And let’s not forget, it was the wokesters who howled in protest - arguing it was "cultural appropriation" for a white dude to cover a black woman’s composition. That’s not the kind of company you want to be found in, Joe! (And it was sweet seeing the wokesters’ comeuppance when Chapman came out and did a duet with Combs at the 2024 Grammys. If you’ve not seen the video, look it up - well worth the watch.)

A cover song is a musical tradition - it’s a way of honoring a song or artist you admire . (Combs said it was a song that reminded him of driving in his father’s pickup as a young kid - something I think all of us in SC Nation can appreciate!)

Now, obviously, there are good covers, bad covers, and Yoko Ono covers, and I have no idea which category Keith Urban’s album falls under. (I did get a review copy of Dolly Parton’s "Rock Star" from 2023 and am still not entirely sure what was going on there ...)

But Alan Jackson’s take on "Tequila Sunrise" is, if anything, even more in a "yacht rock" vein than the Eagles’ original version. Same with Travis Tritt’s version of "Take It Easy." And outlaw country singer Shooter Jennings put a fun twist on Dire Straits’ "Walk of Life."In 2024, a bunch of country musicians got together and did an entire tribute to Tom Petty. As would be expected, some work better than others, but I think most of us here would enjoy "Breakdown" by Ryan Hurd and Carly Pearce.

Circling back to Kevin in Naples, kudos for the Starbuck callout - a forgotten gem of a hit song from my high school years! And grouping Chuck Mangione’s smooth jazz with mellow rock - not a bad call at all.

'Grant' docuseries on Netflix

– Lee D. says: The "Netflix" docuseries on U.S. Grant is actually a re-run that was originally produced by, and aired on, The History Channel back in 2020. It is based on a biography of the same name, "Grant," written by Ron Chernow.

Don't want to give those America Last leftists who run Netflix undeserved credit for creating such a well-done production on American history.

Tampa Bay Rays fan wants some credit for his team's performance

– Tom M. from Tarpon Springs emails: Lets give the Tampa Bay Rays some kudos' All with the 24th LOWEST payroll.

I know it's not the REDS but.......

Team Performance

Overall Record: 34-15 (1st in AL East)

34-15 (1st in AL East) Divisional Play: 14-2 against the AL East

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That is it this week as we all attempt to get back into the swing of things. I know you're tired. I know you're beaten down by a weekend of crappy weather followed by bright blue skies on the first day back to work. The great news is that summer is here and patio season is upon us.

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Let's go to work, do our jobs and then get outside and enjoy life.

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