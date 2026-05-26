Country music sensation Ella Langley goes viral on TikTok with cover of classic song, fans go wild

Ella Langley whipped the internet into a frenzy with another cover of a classic song.

The country music sensation is on an incredible run. She absolutely dominated the AMAs by taking home seven awards.

She's now the unquestioned queen of country music, and she shows no interest in giving up the throne.

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Ella Langley goes viral with cover of classic song

The "Nicotine" singer is also known for hopping on social media from time to time to cover classic country hits from over the years.

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It's easily some of her best content, and it always goes viral.

Well, she recently did it again by dropping a video of herself covering Freddy Fender's "Wasted Days and Wasted Nights."

The video has more than 1.7 million views since being posted on TikTok.

The video has racked up more than 313,000 likes since going up, and fans have plenty to say. One wrote, "This is PRICELESS."

Another fan added, "Love this Ella."

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A third wrote, "You can tell she was raised on Classic Country - she gets the right sound and knows how to make the song tell a story! This young woman is a TREASURE!!!!"

It's clear that Ella Langley is here to stay, and that's great news for the country music world. She brings the exact kind of vibe and energy fans crave. Plus, her covers never disappoint. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.