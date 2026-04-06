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Rescue expert says most dangerous moment comes after ‘jackpot’ call in recovery behind enemy lines

Bryan Stern's remarks come after US forces recovered downed F-15E airman from Iran

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Bryan Stern goes inside US campaign to rescue airman in Iran Video

Bryan Stern goes inside US campaign to rescue airman in Iran

Bryan Stern, founder of Grey Bull Rescue, discusses the daring U.S. mission to rescue a missing airman deep inside Iran on Friday. He highlights the critical role of the CIA's deception campaign, which confused Iranian searchers for over 24 hours. Stern emphasizes the integration of U.S. Special Operations Forces and intelligence community efforts in securing the airman from the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

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The most dangerous moment in a high-stakes rescue mission often comes after the objective is secured, a veteran operator told Fox News on Monday, reacting after U.S. forces recovered a missing airman behind enemy lines in Iran.

"Very often when these operations happen... we get our objective [and] over the radio, we say 'jackpot'... and very often in the command center when that happens, everyone starts high-fiving each other because that means that you got the target, you got to [the] objective..." Grey Bull Rescue founder and Chairman Bryan Stern told "Fox & Friends First."

But for the team on the ground, that moment marks the beginning of the most difficult phase in the rescue.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BRIEFED ON DOWNED F-15 FIGHTER JET IN IRAN

An F-15E Strike Eagle jet taking off from a runway.

An F-15E Strike Eagle takes off for a combat flight in support of Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location on March 16, 2026. (U.S. Air Force/Reuters)

"If I'm calling 'jackpot' on the radio, that means that my team and I are still behind enemy lines. We just happen to now have our package with us. Getting home is often the harder part," Stern explained.

He continued, "My blood pressure always spikes as soon as we call a 'jackpot'... because I know everyone's very excited and not paying attention. I've got to get the team… back on track to remind them we still have to get home."

US PILOT RESCUED FROM DOWNED F-15E FIGHTER JET IN IRAN, SEARCH FOR SECOND CREW MEMBER ONGOING

U.S. sailor signaling launch of MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

A U.S. sailor signals the launch of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford while supporting Operation Epic Fury at sea on Feb. 28. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Stern's remarks come after forces rescued a missing U.S. weapons systems officer from a downed F-15E in Iran following a multi-day search inside enemy territory as Iranian forces simultaneously searched the area.

The pilot, who also ejected from the jet in Khuzestan province, was rescued Friday morning.

President Donald Trump touted the recovery mission as an "Easter miracle."

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Grey Bull Rescue helps Americans evacuate Middle East Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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