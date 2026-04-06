Rescue expert says most dangerous moment comes after ‘jackpot’ call in recovery behind enemy lines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The most dangerous moment in a high-stakes rescue mission often comes after the objective is secured, a veteran operator told Fox News on Monday, reacting after U.S. forces recovered a missing airman behind enemy lines in Iran.

"Very often when these operations happen... we get our objective [and] over the radio, we say 'jackpot'... and very often in the command center when that happens, everyone starts high-fiving each other because that means that you got the target, you got to [the] objective..." Grey Bull Rescue founder and Chairman Bryan Stern told "Fox & Friends First."

But for the team on the ground, that moment marks the beginning of the most difficult phase in the rescue.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BRIEFED ON DOWNED F-15 FIGHTER JET IN IRAN

"If I'm calling 'jackpot' on the radio, that means that my team and I are still behind enemy lines. We just happen to now have our package with us. Getting home is often the harder part," Stern explained.

He continued, "My blood pressure always spikes as soon as we call a 'jackpot'... because I know everyone's very excited and not paying attention. I've got to get the team… back on track to remind them we still have to get home."

US PILOT RESCUED FROM DOWNED F-15E FIGHTER JET IN IRAN, SEARCH FOR SECOND CREW MEMBER ONGOING

Stern's remarks come after forces rescued a missing U.S. weapons systems officer from a downed F-15E in Iran following a multi-day search inside enemy territory as Iranian forces simultaneously searched the area.

The pilot, who also ejected from the jet in Khuzestan province, was rescued Friday morning.

President Donald Trump touted the recovery mission as an " Easter miracle ."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP